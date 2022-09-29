Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said leading up to Arizona's Pac-12 home opener against Colorado

Arizona will host its first Pac-12 home game of the season on Saturday, when the Wildcats face the winless Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona Stadium.
UA head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Thursday leading up to Arizona's (2-2) contest against Colorado (0-4). Here are the most pertinent things he said:
Expectations for Saturday
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s Pac-12 home opener vs. Colorado: pic.twitter.com/aPMGGvV17w— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 29, 2022
Fixing missed tackles
Jedd Fisch says Arizona emphasized tackling this week in practice. pic.twitter.com/bo8m6N7G5W— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 30, 2022
Expect a larger role for RB D.J. Williams
Arizona graduate transfer running back D.J. Williams had a season-low two touches against Cal, because of his limited availability in practice for an ankle injury. “Looking back on the film, we probably should’ve given him the ball more.” pic.twitter.com/56EmNmBBSs— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 30, 2022
Challenges facing Colorado QB Owen McCown
“He’s gonna be a challenge.” — Jedd Fisch on facing Colorado quarterback Owen McCown, who is the son of former NFL QB @JoshMcCown12 pic.twitter.com/zrpirtQD24— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 30, 2022
Safety Jaxen Turner (shoulder) not expected to play
Jedd Fisch “doesn’t expect” Arizona safety Jaxen Turner (shoulder) to play Saturday against Colorado. Isaiah Taylor will start in his spot. pic.twitter.com/L6tnJdpg54— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 29, 2022
Perks of kicking earlier than 8 p.m.
What is the benefit of Arizona kicking off against Colorado at 6:30 p.m. instead of 8?@CoachJeddFisch had jokes… 😂“The night ends at 9:30. (The students) can go back and study immediately. The library will stay open so they can sneak away, watch the game and then go back.” pic.twitter.com/U7SCOT4DEz— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 30, 2022
