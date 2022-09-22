Watch: Best things Jedd Fisch said leading up to Arizona's Pac-12 opener at Cal

After doubling their season win total from last season, the Arizona Wildcats turn their focus to the Pac-12 schedule, with an afternoon matinee against Cal on Saturday in Berkeley.
Arizona has won six straight against the Golden Bears dating back to 2010.
Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Thursday leading up to Arizona's conference-opening matchup. Here are the most pertinent things he said on Thursday:
Challenge of facing Cal
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s “big-time game coming up” against Cal to begin Pac-12 play: pic.twitter.com/Ckn0MZE5Nd— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 22, 2022
Plummer-ly love
Jedd Fisch says Arizona QB Will Plummer is sharing the role as his brother Jack Plummer, Cal’s QB, on the scout team this week. pic.twitter.com/LeuN78xguZ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 22, 2022
Pac-12 without divisions
Jedd Fisch on the Pac-12 getting rid of the North and South divisions: pic.twitter.com/6KtXDhwF7W— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 22, 2022
Scouting report on Cal's defense
Jedd Fisch on Cal’s “sound” defense: pic.twitter.com/sARYP4PTyQ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 22, 2022
Arizona's RB situation
Jedd Fisch on the rise of Jonah Coleman, and Arizona’s plans at running back if Speedy Luke is unable to play at Cal: pic.twitter.com/E4q2FI8CXW— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 22, 2022
Receiver blocking a 'work in progress'
Jedd Fisch says Arizona’s ability to block at the wide receiver positions is a “work in progress.” pic.twitter.com/OcYkjHdbOJ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 22, 2022
Recruiting trail plans
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s recruiting plan for the weekend in California: pic.twitter.com/dmg0GAGOk5— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 22, 2022
Adjusting to the road
Jedd Fisch on the benefits of already playing a true road game: pic.twitter.com/p5R7xbiuZb— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 22, 2022
Ex-Wildcat SB3 signing with Cardinals
Jedd Fisch on @_SBIII_ signing with the Arizona Cardinals this week: “The fact that he’s got an (NFL) opportunity right here at home is awesome.” pic.twitter.com/ra79dAtiPC— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 22, 2022
Not look backing on 2021 win over Bears
Jedd Fisch says Arizona this week hasn’t acknowledged the win over Cal last year, which ended the Wildcats’ 20-game losing streak. “We don’t talk about it at all. … That team was completely different.” pic.twitter.com/5et1FEjTBC— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 22, 2022
