Watch: 10 best things Kevin Sumlin, QB Grant Gunnell said after Arizona's first spring practice

The Arizona Wildcats' spring practice period kicked off Monday evening, the third spring session under head coach Kevin Sumlin.
The UA finished the 2019 season 4-8 and has yet to qualify for a bowl game in Sumlin's first two seasons at Arizona.
With dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate graduated, sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell is expected to take over the reigns of Arizona's in 2020. Appearing in eight games last season, Gunnell completed 65% of his passes and threw for 1,239 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception.
Gunnell and Sumlin addressed a number of topics to the media after Monday's practice, here's what they had to say:
Gunnell's freshman experience
Grant Gunnell on what he learned from his freshman season at Arizona: pic.twitter.com/kJ9L6tAzet— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
Sumlin's opening-day assessment
Kevin Sumlin on Arizona’s first day of spring practice: pic.twitter.com/ZUOVoT1PNZ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
Defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin leaving for Colorado
Kevin Sumlin on defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin leaving Arizona for Colorado: pic.twitter.com/XSqZI5n9DU— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
WR Jamarye Joiner's injury
Kevin Sumlin says Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner has a foot injury. pic.twitter.com/X0aDL6PZdK— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
Showing potential as a freshman
“I looked at it as a chance to show what I could do.” — Arizona QB @grantgunnell7 on what he learned from his freshman season pic.twitter.com/8UjuYvxx1b— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
Why Gunnell committed to Arizona
“This is the place to be.” — Grant Gunnell on when he took his official visit to Arizona pic.twitter.com/rCT6bGGMHR— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 3, 2020
'You like that?!'
“You like that?!?” Arizona QB @grantgunnell7 is a big @KirkCousins8 fan. pic.twitter.com/Q8x3Ui7N57— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) March 3, 2020
Plan for first-year defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads
Kevin Sumlin on the plan for new defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads: pic.twitter.com/T0U40ovj82— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
Quarterback competition
“There’s competition across the board.” — Kevin Sumlin on Arizona’s quarterback room pic.twitter.com/VUmf3K7F5B— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
Safety depth, Brenden Schooler's role
Kevin Sumlin on Arizona’s depth at safety, and grad transfer Brenden Schooler’s role with the Wildcats: pic.twitter.com/R4vZoVNKh9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports