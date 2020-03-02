You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch: 10 best things Kevin Sumlin, QB Grant Gunnell said after Arizona's first spring practice

Watch: 10 best things Kevin Sumlin, QB Grant Gunnell said after Arizona's first spring practice

Justin Spears

The Arizona Wildcats' spring practice period kicked off Monday evening, the third spring session under head coach Kevin Sumlin. 

The UA finished the 2019 season 4-8 and has yet to qualify for a bowl game in Sumlin's first two seasons at Arizona. 

With dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate graduated, sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell is expected to take over the reigns of Arizona's in 2020. Appearing in eight games last season, Gunnell completed 65% of his passes and threw for 1,239 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception. 

Gunnell and Sumlin addressed a number of topics to the media after Monday's practice, here's what they had to say: 

Gunnell's freshman experience

Sumlin's opening-day assessment

Defensive backs coach Demetrice Martin leaving for Colorado

WR Jamarye Joiner's injury

Showing potential as a freshman

Why Gunnell committed to Arizona

'You like that?!'

Plan for first-year defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads

Quarterback competition

Safety depth, Brenden Schooler's role

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News