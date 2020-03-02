Watch: 10 best things Kevin Sumlin, QB Grant Gunnell said after Arizona's first spring practice

The Arizona Wildcats' spring practice period kicked off Monday evening, the third spring session under head coach Kevin Sumlin.

The UA finished the 2019 season 4-8 and has yet to qualify for a bowl game in Sumlin's first two seasons at Arizona.

With dual-threat quarterback Khalil Tate graduated, sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell is expected to take over the reigns of Arizona's in 2020. Appearing in eight games last season, Gunnell completed 65% of his passes and threw for 1,239 yards, nine touchdowns and just one interception.

Gunnell and Sumlin addressed a number of topics to the media after Monday's practice, here's what they had to say:

Gunnell's freshman experience

Grant Gunnell on what he learned from his freshman season at Arizona: pic.twitter.com/kJ9L6tAzet — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) March 3, 2020

Sumlin's opening-day assessment