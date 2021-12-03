 Skip to main content
Watch: Best things said during Johnny Nansen's introduction as Arizona's DC
Arizona Wildcats Football

New defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen speaks during a Friday news conference.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Wildcats have found themselves a new defensive coordinator in Johnny Nansen.

Nansen, 47, spent the last two years as the defensive line coach for the UCLA Bruins and replaces former UA coordinator Don Brown who accepted a job at UMass as the program's head coach.

The Samoan-born Nansen comes to Tucson with a wealth of Pac-12 knowledge, having played at Washington State in the mid-90's and then went on to have assistant coaching roles at Washington and USC prior to his stint at UCLA.

Nansen, joined by Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, was introduced to the media Friday afternoon at the Arizona football facilities. The two coaches spoke about Nansen's fit with the Wildcats and his plans for the team's defense.

Fisch gets his man

Nansen on his new home

Goals for fast, physical defense

Nansen's Polynesian Pipeline

Recruiting key is having right 'mindset'

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

