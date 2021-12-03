Watch: Best things said during Johnny Nansen's introduction as Arizona's DC

The Arizona Wildcats have found themselves a new defensive coordinator in Johnny Nansen.

Nansen, 47, spent the last two years as the defensive line coach for the UCLA Bruins and replaces former UA coordinator Don Brown who accepted a job at UMass as the program's head coach.

The Samoan-born Nansen comes to Tucson with a wealth of Pac-12 knowledge, having played at Washington State in the mid-90's and then went on to have assistant coaching roles at Washington and USC prior to his stint at UCLA.

Nansen, joined by Arizona coach Jedd Fisch, was introduced to the media Friday afternoon at the Arizona football facilities. The two coaches spoke about Nansen's fit with the Wildcats and his plans for the team's defense.

Fisch gets his man

“We were able to get exactly who I wanted.”Jedd Fisch on the hire of defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen pic.twitter.com/TrVyOpgcEI — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 3, 2021