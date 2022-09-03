Watch: Best things the Arizona Wildcats said after win over San Diego State

SAN DIEGO — Arizona cruised to a 38-20 win over San Diego State on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium to begin the 2022 season.

The Wildcats were led by quarterback Jayden de Laura — who completed 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards, four touchdowns and one interception — and wide receiver Jacob Cowing who recorded eight catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

Adding Arizona's 162 total rushing yards, the Wildcats had 461 yards of total offense.

Defensively, the UA forced a takeaway for the first time since the USC game last season, with an interception and fumble recovery. The Wildcats held the Aztecs to 232 yards.

Arizona's triumph gave the Wildcats their first season-opening victory in five years, and it's the first road-opening win since the 2010 season.

UA head coach Jedd Fisch, Cowing, de Laura, safety Jaxen Turner and linebacker Jerry Roberts spoke to the media following Arizona's win; here's what they had to say:

'We're just getting started'

“We’re just getting started.” Jedd Fisch after Arizona’s season-opening over San Diego State: pic.twitter.com/3vfOkZGTKN — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 3, 2022

Defensive evaluation

Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s defense holding San Diego State to under 232 yards: pic.twitter.com/cjWQMUPqbx — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 4, 2022

Behaving like champions

Jedd Fisch: “Our guys needed to find a way to get to 1-0. … Now we gotta get back to Tucson and fill that stadium next Saturday night.” pic.twitter.com/IHI8l2ZomR — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 4, 2022

Feeling right at home with the heat

Arizona receiver @jaycowing_ says the heat today was a “slight advantage” for the Wildcats against San Diego State. “This is nothing to us. We’re used to it.”@jayden_delaura: “As long as there’s no snow, we’re cool.” pic.twitter.com/DBK4UoDfcA — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 4, 2022

Red-zone scoring, takeaways

“It’s how you win football games.” — @CoachJeddFisch on Arizona going 5-for-5 in the red zone against San Diego State, and recording two takeaways pic.twitter.com/SDURy36x1H — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 4, 2022

Turnover props added to Arizona's sideline