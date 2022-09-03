 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things the Arizona Wildcats said after win over San Diego State

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura gets ready to pitch the ball to DJ Williams who scored a touchdown as San Diego State's Jonah Tavai defends during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in San Diego. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

 K.C. Alfred

SAN DIEGO — Arizona cruised to a 38-20 win over San Diego State on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium to begin the 2022 season. 

The Wildcats were led by quarterback Jayden de Laura — who completed 22 of 35 passes for 299 yards, four touchdowns and one interception — and wide receiver Jacob Cowing who recorded eight catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns. 

Adding Arizona's 162 total rushing yards, the Wildcats had 461 yards of total offense. 

Defensively, the UA forced a takeaway for the first time since the USC game last season, with an interception and fumble recovery. The Wildcats held the Aztecs to 232 yards. 

Arizona's triumph gave the Wildcats their first season-opening victory in five years, and it's the first road-opening win since the 2010 season. 

UA head coach Jedd Fisch, Cowing, de Laura, safety Jaxen Turner and linebacker Jerry Roberts spoke to the media following Arizona's win; here's what they had to say: 

