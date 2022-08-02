 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Best things the Arizona Wildcats said during media day

Arizona defensive lineman Hunter Echols (31) smiles while answering questions during an interview for Arizona Football's 2022 season Media Day at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center in Tucson, Ariz. on Aug. 2, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

For the first time since the conclusion of spring ball, members of the Arizona Wildcats football team spoke during media day on Tuesday at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center. 

If the start of preseason training camp on Wednesday is the first day of school, Tuesday was an orientation of sorts, as the Wildcats look to move on from their 1-11 season in 2021 to begin the Jedd Fisch era at Arizona following an offseason that included signing one of the top 2022 recruiting classes in the Pac-12. 

Fisch, coordinators, position coaches and players spoke to the media on Tuesday before the true madness kicks off on Wednesday. Here's what was captured: 

Jedd Fisch

Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen

Quarterback Jayden de Laura 

Wide receiver Jacob Cowing

Defensive end Hunter Echols

Running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

