Watch: Best things the Arizona Wildcats said during media day

For the first time since the conclusion of spring ball, members of the Arizona Wildcats football team spoke during media day on Tuesday at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center.

If the start of preseason training camp on Wednesday is the first day of school, Tuesday was an orientation of sorts, as the Wildcats look to move on from their 1-11 season in 2021 to begin the Jedd Fisch era at Arizona following an offseason that included signing one of the top 2022 recruiting classes in the Pac-12.