Watch: Best things the Arizona Wildcats said during media day

For the first time since the conclusion of spring ball, members of the Arizona Wildcats football team spoke during media day on Tuesday at the Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center.
If the start of preseason training camp on Wednesday is the first day of school, Tuesday was an orientation of sorts, as the Wildcats look to move on from their 1-11 season in 2021 to begin the Jedd Fisch era at Arizona following an offseason that included signing one of the top 2022 recruiting classes in the Pac-12.
Fisch, coordinators, position coaches and players spoke to the media on Tuesday before the true madness kicks off on Wednesday. Here's what was captured:
Jedd Fisch
Jedd Fisch on the importance of transfer quarterback Jayden de Laura taking starting reps: “I have all expectations that Jayden is going to be our starting quarterback. … It’s really important that Jayden gets acclimated with getting snaps from the starting center.”— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 2, 2022
People are also reading…
Jedd Fisch on the start of the 2022 season: pic.twitter.com/3PJd7HCPed— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 2, 2022
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s new locker room, and how the players reacted to it: pic.twitter.com/w8SvgMN8CH— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 2, 2022
Jedd Fisch on what it means to “build the program.” pic.twitter.com/KsO4DKJdXO— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 2, 2022
Jedd Fisch on the offensive line group of Jordan Morgan, Jonah Savaiinaea, Josh Baker, Josh Donovan and Paiton Fears: pic.twitter.com/T42hLAVVsW— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 2, 2022
Jedd Fisch responds to his “33rd NFL team” comment from Pac-12 Media Day: “I don’t want it interpreted that we’re ready to jump in the NFL anytime soon. … It’s not about being an NFL player, it’s about living the life of a professional.” https://t.co/kzTpseU2cZ pic.twitter.com/85Amapjosb— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 2, 2022
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s “Be a Pro”summer strength program led by @TOwens034: pic.twitter.com/uc1yQoo4Jx— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 2, 2022
Defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen
“Good for them. Good for us. Now we can go to Los Angeles and get more players to stay here, stay on the west coast.” — Arizona defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen on USC and UCLA going to the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/VQg7ZSrhWc— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 2, 2022
Quarterback Jayden de Laura
Good luck trying to spell — or even pronounce — Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura’s middle name. Holy moly. 😳 😯 pic.twitter.com/maerjJ8ulq— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 2, 2022
“This is the best version of myself. … I found the fun in playing football again.” — Arizona quarterback @jayden_delaura pic.twitter.com/nD1Ks28vJk— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 2, 2022
Wide receiver Jacob Cowing
Something you don’t hear every day… Arizona wide receiver Jacob Cowing named his 2-year-old son Chase after … former ASU star Chase Lucas. pic.twitter.com/Mm2lnGyQOu— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 2, 2022
Defensive end Hunter Echols
Defensive end Hunter Echols wants to clear the air: He wasn’t throwing up a fork at the end of his video of Arizona’s new locker room. https://t.co/zyoOyy2FNr pic.twitter.com/NYUokiyM20— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 2, 2022
“I want to be remembered here. … I want to be a guy who did something great for the University of Arizona.”— Graduate transfer defensive end Hunter Echols on what he hopes to accomplish in his only season at Arizona pic.twitter.com/rk6v3pdkzr— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 2, 2022
Running back Rayshon "Speedy" Luke
Arizona running back Rayshon Luke on how he got the nickname “Speedy.” pic.twitter.com/qNEOtKCtVh— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 2, 2022
Arizona freshman running back Rayshon “Speedy” Luke on his personal expectations for the upcoming season: pic.twitter.com/a640js8pz9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) August 2, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports