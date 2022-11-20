 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Breaking down Arizona's 31-20 loss to Washington State

Arizona running back Michael Wiley (6) fends off Washington State defensive back Armani Marsh (8) but can't quite get the yardage for the first down in the first quarter of their Pac 12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 19, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Star's Michael Lev and Justin Spears break down Arizona's 31-20 loss to Washington State, and look ahead to next week's game against Arizona State for the Territorial Cup. 

(Wildcaster App users click here to view video)

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

