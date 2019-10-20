The Arizona Wildcats' road trip resulted in a 41-14 loss to the USC Trojans. Starting quarterback Khalil Tate was replaced by true freshman Grant Gunnell in the third quarter. Where do the Cats go from here? The Star's Justin Spears and Michael Lev provide a breakdown of the UA's loss and the quarterback situation. (If viewing on The Wildcaster App, click here)
Watch: Breaking down the Arizona Wildcats' blowout loss to USC
