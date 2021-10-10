Watch: Jedd Fisch, Boobie Curry and Anthony Pandy reflect on Arizona's loss to UCLA

For the 17th consecutive game, the Arizona Wildcats lost again.

This time, the UA fell to Pac-12 South rival UCLA 34-16 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud, who made his first home start, left the game less than a minute into the fourth quarter, because of a right leg injury. McCloud ended the night completing 21 of 30 passes for 182 yards, an improvement from his five-interception performance against Oregon.

During his postgame press conference, UA head coach Jedd Fisch shared an update on McCloud, who is the third quarterback to start for the Wildcats this season. Fisch, wide receiver Boobie Curry and linebacker Anthony Pandy reflected on Saturday's tough loss for the Wildcats.

Update on McCloud

Jedd Fisch says he doesn’t have a diagnosis for QB Jordan McCloud’s right leg injury. pic.twitter.com/16lhxLmHAj — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 10, 2021

Overall perspective