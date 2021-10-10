 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Jedd Fisch, Boobie Curry and Anthony Pandy reflect on Arizona's loss to UCLA

Watch: Jedd Fisch, Boobie Curry and Anthony Pandy reflect on Arizona's loss to UCLA

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch tries to plead his case to one of the game officials during a clock mishap against UCLA in the first quarter of their Pac 12 game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 9, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

For the 17th consecutive game, the Arizona Wildcats lost again. 

This time, the UA fell to Pac-12 South rival UCLA 34-16 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. 

Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud, who made his first home start, left the game less than a minute into the fourth quarter, because of a right leg injury. McCloud ended the night completing 21 of 30 passes for 182 yards, an improvement from his five-interception performance against Oregon. 

During his postgame press conference, UA head coach Jedd Fisch shared an update on McCloud, who is the third quarterback to start for the Wildcats this season. Fisch, wide receiver Boobie Curry and linebacker Anthony Pandy reflected on Saturday's tough loss for the Wildcats. 

Update on McCloud

Overall perspective

WR Jamarye Joiner's TD pass to Michael Wiley

Improving, 'planting seed' 

WR Boobie Curry, LB Anthony Pandy

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News