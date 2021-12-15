 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Jedd Fisch breaks down Arizona's strong 2022 recruiting class
Arizona Wildcats Football

Watch: Jedd Fisch breaks down Arizona's strong 2022 recruiting class

Arizona Colorado Football

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch looks on in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Boulder, Colo.

 David Zalubowski, Associated Press

Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch signed his first official recruiting class, and it's a big one.

21 players are signed with the Wildcats as of Wednesday night, with one or two more potential signees later in the week.

The class, headlined by Keyan Burnett (4-star TE), Ephesians Prysock ( 4-star CB), Sterling Lane (4-star DE) and Noah Fifita (3-star QB), currently ranks 3rd in the Pac-12 and 35th nationally.

Meet the Arizona Wildcats' highly-rated 2022 football recruiting class

Fisch spoke highly of the class Wednesday and highlighted what specific players will bring to the program.

Fisch sees recruiting class that addresses all areas of need

Owning the state

Juice County comes to Tucson

Building a winning culture

Transfer portal additions could provide depth

Still weighing QB options

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com.  

On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL player Phillip Adams had 'unusually severe' CTE at time of slays: researchers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News