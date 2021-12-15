Watch: Jedd Fisch breaks down Arizona's strong 2022 recruiting class

Arizona Wildcats football coach Jedd Fisch signed his first official recruiting class, and it's a big one.
21 players are signed with the Wildcats as of Wednesday night, with one or two more potential signees later in the week.
The class, headlined by Keyan Burnett (4-star TE), Ephesians Prysock ( 4-star CB), Sterling Lane (4-star DE) and Noah Fifita (3-star QB), currently ranks 3rd in the Pac-12 and 35th nationally.
Fisch spoke highly of the class Wednesday and highlighted what specific players will bring to the program.
Fisch sees recruiting class that addresses all areas of need
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s 2022 recruiting class which now has over 20 players signed:“Very proud of our program, very proud of where we’ve gone.” pic.twitter.com/TVwYZUqDbp— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 15, 2021
Owning the state
Jedd Fisch on signing four in-state recruits Tyler Powell, Grayson Stovall, Russell ‘Deuce’ Davis and Isaiah Johnson: “They were committed to us from the beginning… four guys that I think will impact our program.” pic.twitter.com/gZMz3WYgc9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 15, 2021
Juice County comes to Tucson
“All he did was just recruit for us.”Jedd Fisch praising @thenoah_fifita1 for helping bring other Servite and Orange County players to Arizona pic.twitter.com/eVCrBzof3E— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 15, 2021
Building a winning culture
Jedd Fisch says it was important to the Arizona staff to recruit players that had a track record of winning and success in high school: “Bring as many winners in as you possibly can.” pic.twitter.com/lVLCY9IRLd— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 15, 2021
Transfer portal additions could provide depth
Arizona will look to add 7-10 players through the transfer portal, Jedd Fisch says.“Might be able to pick and choose 1 or 2 early on, then figure out what the rest looks like in January.” pic.twitter.com/UCcXXJ1Hc6— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 15, 2021
Still weighing QB options
Jedd Fisch asked about Arizona adding a transfer QB, says he wants players at all spots that can help win ‘immediately’. “If there is that, we would not pass that up at any spot. I feel good about our quarterback room right now… but we also have a QB room that’s beaten up.” pic.twitter.com/bO2jKIeGoA— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 15, 2021
