Watch: Jedd Fisch, players react to Arizona Wildcats' loss to Washington

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch and his bench watch the replay during a review on a targeting call in the fourth quarter against Washington at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 22, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

For the 19th consecutive game, the Arizona Wildcats lost. 

This time, a 21-16 gut-wrenching defeat to the Washington Huskies Friday night at Arizona Stadium, extending the losing skid and keeps them in the same company as UNLV as remaining winless FBS programs this season. 

Hear what Jedd Fisch, linebacker Jerry Roberts and running back Stevie Rocker said after Arizona's gut-wrenching loss to Washington. 

Jedd Fisch

Jerry Roberts, Stevie Rocker

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Watch Now: Related Video

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

