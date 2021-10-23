Watch: Jedd Fisch, players react to Arizona Wildcats' loss to Washington

For the 19th consecutive game, the Arizona Wildcats lost.
This time, a 21-16 gut-wrenching defeat to the Washington Huskies Friday night at Arizona Stadium, extending the losing skid and keeps them in the same company as UNLV as remaining winless FBS programs this season.
Hear what Jedd Fisch, linebacker Jerry Roberts and running back Stevie Rocker said after Arizona's gut-wrenching loss to Washington.
Jedd Fisch
Jedd Fisch after Arizona’s loss to Washington: “We continue to get into fist fights with our hands tied behind our backs. … We have a locker room full of tears.” pic.twitter.com/IZ4csW258Q— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 23, 2021
Jedd Fisch says Arizona’s penalty for 12 men on the field in the fourth quarter is “inexcusable.” pic.twitter.com/GEtya0XBcS— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 23, 2021
“We have a good running back room, and we’re gonna have to use them more.” — Jedd Fisch on RBs Jalen John and Stevie Rocker stepping up for the injured Michael Wiley and Drake Anderson pic.twitter.com/jFGLPDkksb— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 23, 2021
Jedd Fisch on how much Will Plummer’s interception in the second half deflated Arizona’s momentum. pic.twitter.com/3sK53C8iWE— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 23, 2021
Jerry Roberts, Stevie Rocker
Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts and running back Stevie Rocker following the Wildcats’ loss to Washington: pic.twitter.com/JMbw6DpXpJ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 23, 2021
