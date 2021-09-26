 Skip to main content
Watch: Jedd Fisch, players react to Arizona's 41-19 loss to No. 3 Oregon

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch yells at an official during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

 Andy Nelson

Arizona was expected to lose to No.3 Oregon by at least four touchdowns Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. Instead, the Wildcats lost 41-19, but the score doesn't quite reflect how the game went. 

The UA trailed the Ducks 24-19 at the start of the fourth quarter, but five interceptions by transfer quarterback Jordan McCloud, who made his first start at Arizona, were costly for the Wildcats. Two of McCloud's interceptions were in the red zone while another resulted in a pick-six for Oregon. 

Oregon had 20 points off Arizona's turnovers, despite the Wildcats dominating time of possession by nearly 16 minutes. 

The loss extends Arizona's losing streak to 16 games — 0-4 to begin the Jedd Fisch era. Hear what Fisch and the players said after the game: 

Jedd Fisch

Defensive end Jalen Harris

Running back Drake Anderson

