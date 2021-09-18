 Skip to main content
Watch: Jedd Fisch, players respond to the Arizona Wildcats' loss to Northern Arizona

Watch: Jedd Fisch, players respond to the Arizona Wildcats' loss to Northern Arizona

A disappointed Jedd Fisch addresses the media following Arizona's 21-19 loss to Northern Arizona Saturday night. 

 Justin Spears

Welp. 

The Arizona Wildcats are still searching for their first win of the Jedd Fisch era — and the first in 15 games, which dates back to the 2019 season — after the UA fell to Northern Arizona 21-19 in Tucson Saturday night. NAU's win over the Wildcats marked the first time since 1932 that the Lumberjacks were able to defeat their in-state FBS rival. 

UA quarterback Will Plummer, who played in place of Gunner Cruz, started his second game of his collegiate career and went 19-for-34 passing for 191 yards, one touchdown and one interception that was returned for a score by NAU. After the Wildcats' offense stalled with Arizona trailing in the fourth quarter, South Florida transfer Jordan McCloud was installed at quarterback, and nearly completed the comeback but the UA couldn't convert on a game-tying two-point conversion, ending a contest that Arizona was heavily favored to win. 

So, now what? Arizona turns to face the fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks — the conference's flagship program for the College Football Playoff — next Saturday in Eugene. 

Hear what Fisch and the players had to say following the game: 

Jedd Fisch

Wide receiver Stanley Berryhill

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

