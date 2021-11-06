Watch: Jedd Fisch reflects on Arizona's win over Cal, snapping the Wildcats' 20-game losing skid

It wasn't pretty, but a win is a win.
In Arizona's case, the Wildcats hadn't experienced winning a football game since Oct. 5, 2019, a stretch of 20 games, until Saturday afternoon, when the UA outlasted the Cal Golden Bears 10-3. Saturday also marked the first win of the Jedd Fisch era.
Here's what Fisch said following Arizona's win:
Finally getting a win
Jedd Fisch, drenched in blue Gatorade, reflects on his first win as Arizona’s head coach: pic.twitter.com/tSzfMPjAvG— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 6, 2021
'There was so much love in that locker room'
“There was so much love in that locker room. … They sung Bear Down as loud as possible.” — Jedd Fisch after Arizona snapped a 20-game losing streak following a 10-3 win over Cal pic.twitter.com/M7EydgCeZy— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 6, 2021
Fisch's explanation on back-to-back unsportsmanlike penalties in fourth quarter
Jedd Fisch on the back-to-back unsportsmanlike penalties late in the game: pic.twitter.com/L69ICtU3cq— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 6, 2021
Dealing with Cal's trimmed roster
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s approach after the Wildcats discovered Cal would be short-handed due to players in COVID-19 protocol: pic.twitter.com/kV6xwwqlTY— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 6, 2021
Being on the other end of an ugly game
Jedd Fisch says Arizona’s 10-3 win over Cal felt similarly to the 13-3 Rams-Patriots Super Bowl, when Fisch was as assistant for L.A.Except this game resulted in a win for Fisch. “That was quite the win. … It’s one of those weird games.” pic.twitter.com/nfDLkZANJI— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 6, 2021
