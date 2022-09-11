 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Most notable things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to Mississippi State

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch greets a fan as the team begins the Wildcat Walk on the way to Arizona Stadium to face Mississippi State, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 10, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona was outlasted by Mississippi State 39-17 in the home opener Saturday night in Tucson, dropping the first game of the season. 

Despite Mississippi State (74) and Arizona (76) having similar number of plays, the Bulldogs dominated time of possession 36:40-23:20 and had 406 yards of total offense, while the Wildcats had 316. 

A week after he was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 23 of 45 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown and a career-high three interceptions. The Wildcats rushed for 40 yards, their lowest mark since rushing for 36 yards against Washington in 2011. 

For the second straight game, the Wildcats forced multiple takeaways, including an interception from cornerback Treydan Stukes, who returned Saturday after he was sidelined with a leg injury since early August, and a strip fumble by safety Jaxen Turner; he also recorded his first interception last week against San Diego State. Arizona now has five takeaways on the season, one shy of its season total in 2021. 

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch discussed his takeaways following Saturday night's loss, here's what he said: 

Fisch's opening comments

Losing a dimension on offense

De Laura struggles in home debut

Plan for Treydan Stukes (leg)

Young Wildcats growing up

Jaxen Turner's takeaway

Why the offense was out of rhythm

Wiley shining

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

