Watch: Most notable things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to Mississippi State

Arizona was outlasted by Mississippi State 39-17 in the home opener Saturday night in Tucson, dropping the first game of the season.

Despite Mississippi State (74) and Arizona (76) having similar number of plays, the Bulldogs dominated time of possession 36:40-23:20 and had 406 yards of total offense, while the Wildcats had 316.

A week after he was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura completed 23 of 45 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown and a career-high three interceptions. The Wildcats rushed for 40 yards, their lowest mark since rushing for 36 yards against Washington in 2011.

For the second straight game, the Wildcats forced multiple takeaways, including an interception from cornerback Treydan Stukes, who returned Saturday after he was sidelined with a leg injury since early August, and a strip fumble by safety Jaxen Turner; he also recorded his first interception last week against San Diego State. Arizona now has five takeaways on the season, one shy of its season total in 2021.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch discussed his takeaways following Saturday night's loss, here's what he said:

Fisch's opening comments

Jedd Fisch after Arizona’s 39-17 loss to Mississippi State: pic.twitter.com/QFsjToa8ie — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 11, 2022

Losing a dimension on offense

“It was very hard to run the football.” — Jedd Fisch after Arizona had 40 rushing yards against Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/WOLk56uycE — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 11, 2022

De Laura struggles in home debut

Jedd Fisch on Arizona QB Jayden de Laura’s three-interception performance against Mississippi State: “There were too many critical errors that we need to improve upon.”I also asked Fisch about de Laura’s hesitancy to tuck and run the ball on certain plays: pic.twitter.com/XQSpVkRDTq — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 11, 2022

Plan for Treydan Stukes (leg)

Jedd Fisch says cornerback Treydan Stukes was “limited to 15-20 plays” against Mississippi State. Stukes, who’s been out since early August with a leg injury, grabbed his first-career interception tonight. pic.twitter.com/U8i6lMeu2v — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 11, 2022

Young Wildcats growing up

Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s growing pains: pic.twitter.com/YOt5SoITjO — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 11, 2022

Jaxen Turner's takeaway

Jedd Fisch on Arizona safety Jaxen Turner’s strip against Mississippi State: pic.twitter.com/LOvo9P5JTu — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 11, 2022

Why the offense was out of rhythm

Jedd Fisch says down and distance and being behind the chains led to Arizona getting out of rhythm on offense against Mississippi State. pic.twitter.com/d8Fi7Jp7hV — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 11, 2022

Wiley shining