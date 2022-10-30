Watch: Most notable things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to No. 10 USC

No. 10 USC outlasted the Arizona Wildcats 45-37 Saturday evening at Arizona Stadium.
Despite the UA (3-5) recording over 500 yards (593) for the second straight week, the Wildcats allowed USC (7-1) to tab 621 yards — the most Arizona has surrendered all season.
Here are the best things Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said afterwards:
Fisch on loss to Trojans
Jedd Fisch after Arizona’s 45-37 loss to No. 10 USC: “I can see why they’re a top-10 team in the country. … That was step in the right direction on this build.” pic.twitter.com/onRFDC1x03— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 30, 2022
Arizona QB Jayden de Laura making strides mentally
Jedd Fisch says quarterback Jayden de Laura has gained his trust to tweak certain play calls, similarly to a pitcher-catcher relationship. “He never would’ve done that early on, but now he feels comfortable in what we’re trying to get done.” pic.twitter.com/fpVlKtBLP5— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 30, 2022
Trusting the process
“You’re not gonna win every battle to win the war.” — Jedd Fisch pic.twitter.com/lB45ofzTqd— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 30, 2022
Dorian Singer's three-touchdown performance
“There are some plays he makes where I don’t even know what to say about them. … Sometimes you just look at him and go, ‘That was a cool play,’ and that’s what he does.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona receiver Dorian Singer’s three-touchdown performance against USC pic.twitter.com/aXoRpxNlAj— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 30, 2022
The last seconds of the first half, clock debacle
“Yeah, I thought that was great.” — Jedd Fisch on the clock debacle at the end of the first half against USC pic.twitter.com/zE5F66rbCy— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 30, 2022
Injury update on Jonah Coleman; Michael Wiley's return
Jedd Fisch on RB Jonah Coleman’s “soft tissue” injury, Michael Wiley’s return, and the “Gronx Zoo”: pic.twitter.com/WnsxR7SIDy— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 30, 2022
Freshmen Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and Ephesians Prysock starting
Jedd Fisch on DE Taitai Uiagalelei and CB Ephesians Prysock making their first starts at Arizona: pic.twitter.com/a2UTftn2ki— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 30, 2022
Impressions of USC QB Caleb Williams
Jedd Fisch on USC quarterback Caleb Williams: pic.twitter.com/sUw2Wiabm6— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 30, 2022
