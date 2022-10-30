 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch: Most notable things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to No. 10 USC

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch reacts after his challenge on a potential touchdown was overturned against USC in the second quarter of their Pac 12 football game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., October 29, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

No. 10 USC outlasted the Arizona Wildcats 45-37 Saturday evening at Arizona Stadium. 

Despite the UA (3-5) recording over 500 yards (593) for the second straight week, the Wildcats allowed USC (7-1) to tab 621 yards — the most Arizona has surrendered all season.

Here are the best things Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said afterwards: 

Fisch on loss to Trojans

People are also reading…

Arizona QB Jayden de Laura making strides mentally

Trusting the process

Dorian Singer's three-touchdown performance

The last seconds of the first half, clock debacle

Injury update on Jonah Coleman; Michael Wiley's return

Freshmen Ta'ita'i Uiagalelei and Ephesians Prysock starting

Impressions of USC QB Caleb Williams

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Breaking down Arizona's loss to No. 10 USC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News