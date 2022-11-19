Watch: Most notable things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to Washington State

Arizona is officially out of contention for a bowl berth, after the Wildcats fell 31-20 to Washington State Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.
UA quarterback Jayden de Laura, a former Cougar, threw for 357 yards and scored two touchdowns, albeit tossed a career-high four interceptions.
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch discussed the Wildcats' (4-7) setback as they turn their attention to the Territorial Cup game against Arizona State on Friday in Tucson.
'Disappointed in the outcome of the game'
“Disappointed in the outcome of the game. … You can’t turn the ball over four times against a really good defense. … We stopped ourselves more than anything.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s 31-20 loss to Washington State pic.twitter.com/UsiucJc1K9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 19, 2022
People are also reading…
De Laura's four interceptions vs. Wazzu
Jedd Fisch on Jayden de Laura’s four interceptions against Washington State: pic.twitter.com/4sDPeI6ORv— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 19, 2022
Kerfuffle between de Laura, Dorian Singer on sideline
“They were two competitive guys just disappointed in each other.” — Jedd Fisch on the scuffle between Jayden de Laura and Dorian Singer on the sideline at the end of the first half pic.twitter.com/GCAkofFPsI— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 20, 2022
Evaluation of Sam Langi's start at left tackle
Jedd Fisch on Sam Langi’s performance at left tackle in place of Jordan Morgan: pic.twitter.com/vZMXtt936Q— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 20, 2022
Improving defense
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s defense the last two weeks: pic.twitter.com/yjwzBSOZyb— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 20, 2022
Moving on to Territorial Cup showdown against ASU
Jedd Fisch says Arizona’s 24-hour rule has turned into a 24-minute rule for the ASU game.Wildcats have moved on “to the team up north, and that’s where our focus is starting now.” “It’s time to move on and get ready for the (Territorial) Cup.” pic.twitter.com/h3XdXiq4eb— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 19, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports