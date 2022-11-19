 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Most notable things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to Washington State

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch watches the final minutes of the Wildcats 31-20 loss against Washington State at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., November 19, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona is officially out of contention for a bowl berth, after the Wildcats fell 31-20 to Washington State Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium. 

UA quarterback Jayden de Laura, a former Cougar, threw for 357 yards and scored two touchdowns, albeit tossed a career-high four interceptions. 

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch discussed the Wildcats' (4-7) setback as they turn their attention to the Territorial Cup game against Arizona State on Friday in Tucson. 

'Disappointed in the outcome of the game'

De Laura's four interceptions vs. Wazzu

Kerfuffle between de Laura, Dorian Singer on sideline

Evaluation of Sam Langi's start at left tackle

Improving defense

Moving on to Territorial Cup showdown against ASU

