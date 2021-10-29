Watch: Notable clips of future Arizona Wildcats Noah Fifita, Keyan Burnett and Jacob Manu in Servite's loss to St. John Bosco

LOS ANGELES — In a clash for second place in arguably the toughest high school football division nationally, the Anaheim Servite Friars fell 24-10 to fellow powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. Friday night.

Servite, ranked fifth nationally, was held scoreless in the second half by the fourth-ranked Braves in the regular season finale.

UA quarterback commit Noah Fifita went 10-for-24 passing for a career-low 88 yards, one touchdown and an interception. It was the first time Fifita was held under 100 yards passing since his Servite debut as a freshman in 2018.

Servite's loss knocked the Friars down to third place in the Trinity League standings, but could seek revenge during the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

The Star was in attendance to scout Arizona's future players live such as Fifita, four-star tight end Keyan Burnett and linebacker Jacob Manu; here are some notable clips collected by Justin Spears and Michael Lev.