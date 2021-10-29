Watch: Notable clips of future Arizona Wildcats Noah Fifita, Keyan Burnett and Jacob Manu in Servite's loss to St. John Bosco

LOS ANGELES — In a clash for second place in arguably the toughest high school football division nationally, the Anaheim Servite Friars fell 24-10 to fellow powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. Friday night.
Servite, ranked fifth nationally, was held scoreless in the second half by the fourth-ranked Braves in the regular season finale.
UA quarterback commit Noah Fifita went 10-for-24 passing for a career-low 88 yards, one touchdown and an interception. It was the first time Fifita was held under 100 yards passing since his Servite debut as a freshman in 2018.
Servite's loss knocked the Friars down to third place in the Trinity League standings, but could seek revenge during the CIF Southern Section playoffs.
The Star was in attendance to scout Arizona's future players live such as Fifita, four-star tight end Keyan Burnett and linebacker Jacob Manu; here are some notable clips collected by Justin Spears and Michael Lev.
Future Arizona QB Noah Fifita delivers Servite its first touchdown of the night. That’s Fifita’s 32nd touchdown this season. pic.twitter.com/FCRYut5S16— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 30, 2021
Arizona LB commit Jacob Manu delivers a big hit on St John Bosco QB Pierce Clarkson, but the Braves score on a 44-yard touchdown pass. Servite trailing 7-0 early on. pic.twitter.com/J6jg108HxU— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 30, 2021
Really thought Arizona LB commit Jacob Manu had a safety here. pic.twitter.com/w2y9oXKS95— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 30, 2021
Future Wildcats: Noah Fifita to Keyan Burnett pic.twitter.com/4DLVGSFu2I— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) October 30, 2021
Third-down conversion by Noah Fifita. Full-field read here. pic.twitter.com/EBkq4JLbjd— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) October 30, 2021
Earlier in the series, Noah Fifita scrambles for 5 yards pic.twitter.com/JpvVkt6Det— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) October 30, 2021
This wasn’t the best decision by Fifita. Throwaway would have enabled Servite to try a field goal at the end of the half. Friars trail St John Bosco 14-10. pic.twitter.com/ETFyata5p3— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) October 30, 2021
This was a good ball as well from Arizona-bound QB Noah Fifita of Anaheim Servite. Could’ve/should’ve been caught. pic.twitter.com/mO6wxNQtPe— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) October 30, 2021
Arizona-bound QB Noah Fifita of Anaheim Servite launches a pass under pressure vs St. John Bosco. Incomplete but on the money. pic.twitter.com/aH9tTJkkx7— Michael Lev (@MichaelJLev) October 30, 2021
Servite’s famous hut drill is led by Arizona LB commit Jacob Manu. QB Noah Fifita (1) and TE Keyan Burnett (88) also shown here. pic.twitter.com/l1jEMJatmu— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 30, 2021
