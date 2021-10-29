 Skip to main content
Watch: Notable clips of future Arizona Wildcats Noah Fifita, Keyan Burnett and Jacob Manu in Servite's loss to St. John Bosco

Noah Fifita

Quarterback Noah Fifita #1 of Servite run for a touchdown against Damien in the first half of a prep football game at Damien High School in La Verne on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/ SCNG)

 Keith Birmingham / Pasadena Star-News / SCNG

LOS ANGELES — In a clash for second place in arguably the toughest high school football division nationally, the Anaheim Servite Friars fell 24-10 to fellow powerhouse St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif. Friday night. 

Servite, ranked fifth nationally, was held scoreless in the second half by the fourth-ranked Braves in the regular season finale. 

UA quarterback commit Noah Fifita went 10-for-24 passing for a career-low 88 yards, one touchdown and an interception. It was the first time Fifita was held under 100 yards passing since his Servite debut as a freshman in 2018.

Servite's loss knocked the Friars down to third place in the Trinity League standings, but could seek revenge during the CIF Southern Section playoffs. 

The Star was in attendance to scout Arizona's future players live such as Fifita, four-star tight end Keyan Burnett and linebacker Jacob Manu; here are some notable clips collected by Justin Spears and Michael Lev. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

