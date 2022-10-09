Watch: Notable things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's loss to No. 12 Oregon

"You either win or you learn."
That's Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch's philosophy navigating through the season.
In Saturday's 49-22 loss to the No. 12 Oregon Ducks, the Wildcats continued to learn the hard way that poor defensive play, especially stopping the run, can spell trouble. The Ducks had 580 yards of total offense on Saturday, including 306 on the ground. It's the second time this season Arizona has surrendered 300-plus rushing yards in a game.
Fisch spoke to media following Arizona's loss, here's what he had to say:
Fisch's initial postgame reaction
“You either win or you learn. In this case, we learned.” — Jedd Fisch after Arizona’s loss to Oregon pic.twitter.com/pTekySFvIp— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 9, 2022
RB Michael Wiley suffers oblique injury
Jedd Fisch says Arizona running back Michael Wiley suffered an oblique injury against Oregon. pic.twitter.com/FEWeJC9Lxt— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 9, 2022
QB Jayden de Laura's mood during game
Jedd Fisch says Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura’s demeanor against Oregon “is the best it’s been all year.” pic.twitter.com/FHiBjxsHNQ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 9, 2022
Gauging team at halfway point
Jedd Fisch: “We don’t measure ourselves against Oregon; we measure ourselves against ourselves. We have a standard, and that standard is to perform at the very best any opportunity we have. And if we continue to do that, then there’s going to be a lot of wins in our future.” pic.twitter.com/YWB70lQxmc— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 9, 2022
How to improve on defense
“We can’t play like this.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s rushing defense this season pic.twitter.com/VZbROFRKha— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 9, 2022
Backup QB Jordan McCloud no longer a Wildcat
Arizona backup quarterback Jordan McCloud is no longer on the roster. pic.twitter.com/xW4oHgZZdM— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 9, 2022
