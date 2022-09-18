 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: Notable things Jedd Fisch said following the Arizona Wildcats' win over North Dakota State

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch offers a big high five for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) after the Wildcats scored late against North Dakota State in the fourth quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

For the first time in three years, the Arizona Wildcats are entering Pac-12 play with a winning record, after the UA outlasted defending FCS national champion North Dakota State 31-28 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. 

As expected, the Bison ran the ball at will with 283 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry — a bulk of it from NDSU star fullback-tight end hybrid Hunter Luepke, who led the team in rushing (115 yards) and receiving (65) on Saturday. 

A critical fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter coupled with the Wildcats' go-ahead scoring drive lifted Arizona over the visitors from Fargo, North Dakota. 

UA quarterback Jayden de Laura, who was hesitant to run in the home-opening loss to Mississippi State, was one of the Wildcats' top rushers with 50 yards, along with completing 20 of 28 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. Saturday marked the first game this season de Laura didn't throw an interception. It was his first no-pick game since his final game at Washington State in the Sun Bowl last season. 

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch spoke after the game; here are the most notable things he said: 

Fisch's opening comments

Working with de Laura, building trust

'We didn't flinch'

Critical defensive stop late in game

'It was personal'

Update on banged up Speedy Luke

Dealing with NDSU faithful

Freshman Jacob Manu gets nod to start at LB

Taking the ball away

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

