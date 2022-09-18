Watch: Notable things Jedd Fisch said following the Arizona Wildcats' win over North Dakota State

For the first time in three years, the Arizona Wildcats are entering Pac-12 play with a winning record, after the UA outlasted defending FCS national champion North Dakota State 31-28 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

As expected, the Bison ran the ball at will with 283 yards and averaged 6.3 yards per carry — a bulk of it from NDSU star fullback-tight end hybrid Hunter Luepke, who led the team in rushing (115 yards) and receiving (65) on Saturday.

A critical fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter coupled with the Wildcats' go-ahead scoring drive lifted Arizona over the visitors from Fargo, North Dakota.

UA quarterback Jayden de Laura, who was hesitant to run in the home-opening loss to Mississippi State, was one of the Wildcats' top rushers with 50 yards, along with completing 20 of 28 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. Saturday marked the first game this season de Laura didn't throw an interception. It was his first no-pick game since his final game at Washington State in the Sun Bowl last season.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch spoke after the game; here are the most notable things he said:

Fisch's opening comments

Jedd Fisch after Arizona’s win over North Dakota State: pic.twitter.com/89q96hhT0l — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 18, 2022

Working with de Laura, building trust

“We’re building a relationship. We’re building trust.” — Jedd Fisch on his connection with Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura pic.twitter.com/oKcnKWkpiI — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 18, 2022

'We didn't flinch'

Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s grit against North Dakota State: “I didn’t feel like we were on the ropes. … There was no flinch.” pic.twitter.com/hihu41kyvo — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 18, 2022

Critical defensive stop late in game

“It was a man’s game.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s defensive stop late against North Dakota State pic.twitter.com/E9boPqz9H5 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 18, 2022

'It was personal'

Jedd Fisch was asked about this moment. His response?“You know, it was personal.” https://t.co/0KcHhg0I0N pic.twitter.com/UGpnfYkuJQ — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) September 18, 2022

Update on banged up Speedy Luke

Arizona freshman running back Speedy Luke was seen in a walking boot after the win over North Dakota State. “We’re going to evaluate him tomorrow.” — Jedd Fisch pic.twitter.com/K8ASIYdaUX — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 18, 2022

Dealing with NDSU faithful

A contingent of North Dakota State fans came to Tucson for the game. What did Jedd Fisch make of the Bison fans taking over Arizona Stadium? “Not much about what they brought.” pic.twitter.com/Dqc5emSu2e — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 18, 2022

Freshman Jacob Manu gets nod to start at LB

Jedd Fisch on freshman linebacker Jacob Manu making his first start: pic.twitter.com/N9L8eFadXE — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) September 18, 2022

Taking the ball away