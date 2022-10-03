Watch: The best things Arizona's Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

The good news for Arizona following its 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday is that the Wildcats have a winning record (3-2) through the first five games of the season.
The bad news? The 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks are coming to Tucson this Saturday for Family Weekend at Arizona Stadium. Arizona's following opponents are also currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
UA head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Monday, here's what he said:
Looking back on win over Colorado, quarterback Jayden de Laura's performance
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s win over Colorado, and how quarterback Jayden de Laura has impressed lately: pic.twitter.com/b9FBCMUr8r— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 3, 2022
Building trust with JDL
Jedd Fisch on continuing to build trust with quarterback Jayden de Laura: pic.twitter.com/k3msWqvgWn— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 4, 2022
Chemistry within the offense
Jedd Fisch on the Jayden de Laura-Jacob Cowing connection through 5 games: pic.twitter.com/cpBNMVjp8C— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 4, 2022
Adding freshmen to defensive line rotation
“We needed to make a decision to play freshmen in the rotation. Our depth is coming from true freshmen.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona adding Deuce Davis and Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei to the Wildcats’ defensive line rotation against Colorado pic.twitter.com/ZhwGFVFpJj— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 4, 2022
Keyan Burnett assumes larger role with Alex Lines no longer on team
“Keyan’s gonna have to step up. … I think he’s gonna grow up fast.” — Jedd Fisch on freshman tight end Keyan Burnett taking a larger role following the departure of Alex Lines pic.twitter.com/JRx2O7tdIG— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 4, 2022
Midseason coaching changes in college football
Jedd Fisch on the several midseason coaching changes in college football: pic.twitter.com/CRnQi63Hht— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 3, 2022
