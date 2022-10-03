 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Arizona's Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Arizona at Cal college football, 2022

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, right, talks with quarterback Jayden de Laura, second from left, before the offense took the field against California during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

 Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press

The good news for Arizona following its 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday is that the Wildcats have a winning record (3-2) through the first five games of the season. 

The bad news? The 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks are coming to Tucson this Saturday for Family Weekend at Arizona Stadium. Arizona's following opponents are also currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. 

UA head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Monday, here's what he said: 

Looking back on win over Colorado, quarterback Jayden de Laura's performance

Building trust with JDL

Chemistry within the offense

Adding freshmen to defensive line rotation

Keyan Burnett assumes larger role with Alex Lines no longer on team

Midseason coaching changes in college football

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

