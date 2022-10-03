Watch: The best things Arizona's Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

The good news for Arizona following its 43-20 win over Colorado on Saturday is that the Wildcats have a winning record (3-2) through the first five games of the season.

The bad news? The 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks are coming to Tucson this Saturday for Family Weekend at Arizona Stadium. Arizona's following opponents are also currently ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

UA head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Monday, here's what he said:

Looking back on win over Colorado, quarterback Jayden de Laura's performance

Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s win over Colorado, and how quarterback Jayden de Laura has impressed lately: pic.twitter.com/b9FBCMUr8r — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 3, 2022

Building trust with JDL

Jedd Fisch on continuing to build trust with quarterback Jayden de Laura: pic.twitter.com/k3msWqvgWn — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 4, 2022

Chemistry within the offense

Jedd Fisch on the Jayden de Laura-Jacob Cowing connection through 5 games: pic.twitter.com/cpBNMVjp8C — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 4, 2022

Adding freshmen to defensive line rotation

“We needed to make a decision to play freshmen in the rotation. Our depth is coming from true freshmen.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona adding Deuce Davis and Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei to the Wildcats’ defensive line rotation against Colorado pic.twitter.com/ZhwGFVFpJj — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 4, 2022

Keyan Burnett assumes larger role with Alex Lines no longer on team

“Keyan’s gonna have to step up. … I think he’s gonna grow up fast.” — Jedd Fisch on freshman tight end Keyan Burnett taking a larger role following the departure of Alex Lines pic.twitter.com/JRx2O7tdIG — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 4, 2022

Midseason coaching changes in college football