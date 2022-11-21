 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch: The best things Arizona's Jedd Fisch said leading up to the Territorial Cup game

Arizona Wildcats head coach Jedd Fisch and Arizona Wildcats quarterback Will Plummer (15) talk while walking along the sideline during the second quarter of the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State University Sun Devils in the Territorial Cup at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. on Nov. 27th, 2021. Arizona lost 38-15 to ASU.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Since the Territorial Cup game is on Friday, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch combined his two pregame media availabilities into one session on Monday at Arizona Stadium. 

Here are clips from Fisch's press conference, as the Wildcats hope to end a five-game losing skid to the Arizona State Sun Devils: 

Looking back on loss to Washington State, challenge vs. ASU

People are also reading…

QB Jayden de Laura's miscues vs. Wazzu

What a win over ASU would mean for UA

Defensive line updates

Plans for the week

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Everything you need to know about the World Cup 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News