Watch: The best things Arizona's Jedd Fisch said leading up to the Territorial Cup game

Since the Territorial Cup game is on Friday, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch combined his two pregame media availabilities into one session on Monday at Arizona Stadium.
Here are clips from Fisch's press conference, as the Wildcats hope to end a five-game losing skid to the Arizona State Sun Devils:
Looking back on loss to Washington State, challenge vs. ASU
“I think we know what’s ahead of us, and all of our attention is on the team up north.” — Jedd Fisch on the current state of the Wildcats heading into Territorial Cup week pic.twitter.com/EzXtrDdOWP— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 21, 2022
QB Jayden de Laura's miscues vs. Wazzu
Jedd Fisch on what led Jayden de Laura to throwing a career-high four interceptions against Washington State: pic.twitter.com/QYgQQbLTlg— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 21, 2022
What a win over ASU would mean for UA
“I think it’s a huge game. … We’re not focused on 70-7, we’re not focused on last year’s score, we’re focused on this year’s score and what we can do to make sure it’s in our favor.” — Jedd Fisch on the Territorial Cup pic.twitter.com/O0CEE95bws— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 21, 2022
Defensive line updates
Jedd Fisch on the status of defensive linemen Paris Shand, Tank Wilson and Sterling Lane whom were held out for “medical reasons”: pic.twitter.com/84dehkXWb9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 21, 2022
Plans for the week
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s practice schedule, Thanksgiving plans and how many players will take part in Senior Day ceremonies: pic.twitter.com/VjmRWr8mi1— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 21, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports