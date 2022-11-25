Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch, Jayden de Laura said after Arizona's Territorial Cup win over Arizona State

For the first time since 2016, the Arizona Wildcats are keeping the Territorial Cup in the Old Pueblo, after beating Arizona State 38-35 on Friday at Arizona Stadium.
Here's what UA head coach Jedd Fisch and quarterback Jayden de Laura said after the Wildcats' season-defining victory on Friday:
Fisch's opening statement
“It was a great feeling in the locker room, and our guys deserve it.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s win over ASU to take the Territorial Cup pic.twitter.com/2otkFdKKQm— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 26, 2022
Fans storming the field
Jedd Fisch on fans storming the field after Arizona’s win over ASU: pic.twitter.com/J7nfJ1lYCo— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 26, 2022
Territorial Cup vs. Apple Cup
What’s better, winning the Territorial Cup or the Apple Cup? “The next one is the best one.” — Jayden de Laura — Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/Sorv5jioEo— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 26, 2022
Importance of winning the Territorial Cup
“This win means a lot, especially for the older guys. … It’s a good win going into the offseason.” — Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura after beating ASU for the Territorial Cup pic.twitter.com/3inE0I1GJN— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 26, 2022
Recruiting freshman linebacker Jacob Manu
“‘Hey, do you wanna be a Wildcat, man? … We want you to be a Wildcat.’ … He’s relentless.” — Jedd Fisch on personally recruiting Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu pic.twitter.com/06MkL4p0mI— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 26, 2022
Michael Wiley's 214-yard, three-touchdown performance
“Mike Wiley is a heck of a player, and we expect big plays from him.” — Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura on running back Michael Wiley’s 214-yard, 3-touchdown performance against ASU pic.twitter.com/SVPTU03Euv— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 26, 2022
Setting up for 2023
“The build is still the build. … We want to get better.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s Territorial Cup win and how it sets up the 2023 season pic.twitter.com/iFeDxiZMLI— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 26, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports