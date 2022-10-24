Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said about Arizona's bye week, facing No. 10 USC on Saturday

Following a bye week, the Arizona Wildcats (3-4) prepare to host No. 10 USC (6-1) for homecoming on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch recapped the Wildcats' bye week, and the challenge ahead facing the Trojans in Lincoln Riley's first season at the helm — and USC's last trip to Tucson as a Pac-12 member.
Here's what Fisch discussed at his news conference on Monday:
Challenge facing USC
Jedd Fisch on Arizona facing USC: “Big game ahead of us with USC. We need to play our absolute best in this game.”Fisch emphasized scoring touchdowns in red-zone situations. pic.twitter.com/JRHLq0aNj7— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 25, 2022
Bye week benefits
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s bye week accomplishments: pic.twitter.com/bFXuvc4Pd9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 25, 2022
Hitting the recruiting trail for 2023 recruiting class during bye
“Feel good where we’re at there.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class pic.twitter.com/wCZNJHhdnI— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 25, 2022
Working on defense
Jedd Fisch on how Arizona’s defense improved during the bye week: pic.twitter.com/gEYNRBzrxH— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 25, 2022
What makes the Trojans who they are
Jedd Fisch’s initial thoughts on USC: pic.twitter.com/38KafOsB24— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 25, 2022
Evaluating Jayden de Laura's ability to escape pressure
Jedd Fisch on “slithery” Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and his escapability: “We need a guy like Jayden to make some plays with his feet.” pic.twitter.com/DQNqTcUzlx— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 25, 2022
Hunter Echols facing former team
Arizona defensive end Hunter Echols will face his former team in USC on Saturday. Jedd Fisch’s message to Echols this week: “‘Embrace this opportunity. … You know who you’re playing, and now it’s your job to do your job really well.’” pic.twitter.com/9nOeaW8QPe— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 25, 2022
