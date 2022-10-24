Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said about Arizona's bye week, facing No. 10 USC on Saturday

Following a bye week, the Arizona Wildcats (3-4) prepare to host No. 10 USC (6-1) for homecoming on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Arizona Stadium.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch recapped the Wildcats' bye week, and the challenge ahead facing the Trojans in Lincoln Riley's first season at the helm — and USC's last trip to Tucson as a Pac-12 member.

Here's what Fisch discussed at his news conference on Monday:

Challenge facing USC

Jedd Fisch on Arizona facing USC: “Big game ahead of us with USC. We need to play our absolute best in this game.”Fisch emphasized scoring touchdowns in red-zone situations. pic.twitter.com/JRHLq0aNj7 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 25, 2022

Bye week benefits

Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s bye week accomplishments: pic.twitter.com/bFXuvc4Pd9 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 25, 2022

Hitting the recruiting trail for 2023 recruiting class during bye

“Feel good where we’re at there.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s 2023 recruiting class pic.twitter.com/wCZNJHhdnI — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 25, 2022

Working on defense

Jedd Fisch on how Arizona’s defense improved during the bye week: pic.twitter.com/gEYNRBzrxH — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 25, 2022

What makes the Trojans who they are

Jedd Fisch’s initial thoughts on USC: pic.twitter.com/38KafOsB24 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 25, 2022

Evaluating Jayden de Laura's ability to escape pressure

Jedd Fisch on “slithery” Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura and his escapability: “We need a guy like Jayden to make some plays with his feet.” pic.twitter.com/DQNqTcUzlx — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 25, 2022

Hunter Echols facing former team