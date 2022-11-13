Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's thrilling win over No. 12 UCLA

LOS ANGELES — The Arizona Wildcats knocked off the No. 12-ranked UCLA Bruins 34-28 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, the first victory for the UA in L.A. since 2010.

Here's what UA head coach Jedd Fisch, who earned his first win over a ranked opponent on Saturday, had to say following the Wildcats' significant triumph:

'Big win for our program'

“That was a big win for our program. That was a big win for Arizona football.” — Jedd Fisch after upsetting No. 12 UCLA at the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/9oTNXjER5R — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 13, 2022

Defense stopping UCLA

Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s defense holding UCLA to 28 points: pic.twitter.com/lScuRqmyuJ — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 13, 2022

Pressuring UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

“That’s the difference.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona having 3 sacks and 7 TFLs against UCLA pic.twitter.com/RjZ5N7JgQZ — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 13, 2022

Happiness after the game

“Their smiles make all the difference in the world. It’s why you coach college football.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s reaction to upsetting UCLA at the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/cHnP5roKDA — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 13, 2022

Turning point for season? Program?

Is Arizona’s upset win over UCLA a turning point for the program?Jedd Fisch: pic.twitter.com/SgEF4dpudg — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 13, 2022

QB Jayden de Laura, WR Tetairoa 'T-Mac' McMillan improvising to score late

“That’s what the really good ones can do, they do things that are off-schedule.” — Jedd Fisch on Jayden de Laura’s touchdown pass to T-Mac in the fourth quarter against UCLA pic.twitter.com/oqk96iEIUN — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 13, 2022

Field goal? Punt? Go for it?

Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s fourth-down decisions throughout the game against UCLA: pic.twitter.com/0bAK5e5wfn — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 13, 2022

Importance of Tia Savea's blocked field goal

“The momentum there was huge.” — Jedd Fisch on former Bruin Tia Savea blocking UCLA’s field goal in Arizona’s upset win pic.twitter.com/ZQ7soRQafN — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 13, 2022

Update on LT Jordan Morgan's 'lower body' injury