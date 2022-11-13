 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's thrilling win over No. 12 UCLA

LOS ANGELES — The Arizona Wildcats knocked off the No. 12-ranked UCLA Bruins 34-28 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl, the first victory for the UA in L.A. since 2010. 

Here's what UA head coach Jedd Fisch, who earned his first win over a ranked opponent on Saturday, had to say following the Wildcats' significant triumph: 

'Big win for our program'

Defense stopping UCLA

Pressuring UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Happiness after the game

Turning point for season? Program?

QB Jayden de Laura, WR Tetairoa 'T-Mac' McMillan improvising to score late

Field goal? Punt? Go for it?

Importance of Tia Savea's blocked field goal

Update on LT Jordan Morgan's 'lower body' injury

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

