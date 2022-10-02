Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's win over Colorado

Arizona's offense hummed all night on Saturday, posting 673 yards in its 43-20 win over Colorado at Arizona Stadium.

UA quarterback Jayden de Laura tied Tom Tunnicliffe's single-game program record of six touchdowns, completing 33 of 46 passes for 484 yards. De Laura's top targets were Jacob Cowing, who had 12 catches for 180 yards — 148 after the catch — and a touchdown, and Dorian Singer, who finished with nine receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown — his first-career score. The Wildcats had 36 first downs and averaged 8.1 yards per play against the Buffaloes.

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch spoke after the game about the Wildcats' historic night on offense, among other pertinent things. Here's what he said:

'Offense was clicking tonight'

“Offense was clicking tonight. … Our offense never flinched.” — Jedd Fisch Arizona’s 673 yards of offense against Colorado pic.twitter.com/SLnbDKqi4t — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 2, 2022

Michael Wiley's two-touchdown performance

“He continues to do great things.” — Jedd Fisch on Michael Wiley’s two-touchdown performance against Colorado pic.twitter.com/N9knelkQBv — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 2, 2022

Never over 'til it's over

When did Jedd Fisch feel comfortable about Arizona beating Colorado? “With 39 seconds left in the game.” pic.twitter.com/T6gwOzVruB — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 2, 2022

Status of CB Isaiah Rutherford, DT Tia Savea

Jedd Fisch says cornerback Isaiah Rutherford didn’t play tonight due to a bone bruise in his knee. Rutherford is “day-to-day.” DT Tia Savea exited tonight with a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/kCDHO8Mo9H — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 2, 2022

TE Alex Lines leaves program

Jedd Fisch says tight end Alex Lines is no longer a part of the team. pic.twitter.com/G4vb1639Hv — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 2, 2022

