Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's win over Colorado

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch talks with Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura (7) during a timeout in the first half of Arizona Football's game against Colorado at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. on Oct. 1, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's offense hummed all night on Saturday, posting 673 yards in its 43-20 win over Colorado at Arizona Stadium. 

UA quarterback Jayden de Laura tied Tom Tunnicliffe's single-game program record of six touchdowns, completing 33 of 46 passes for 484 yards. De Laura's top targets were Jacob Cowing, who had 12 catches for 180 yards — 148 after the catch — and a touchdown, and Dorian Singer, who finished with nine receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown — his first-career score. The Wildcats had 36 first downs and averaged 8.1 yards per play against the Buffaloes. 

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch spoke after the game about the Wildcats' historic night on offense, among other pertinent things. Here's what he said: 

'Offense was clicking tonight'

Michael Wiley's two-touchdown performance

Never over 'til it's over

Status of CB Isaiah Rutherford, DT Tia Savea

TE Alex Lines leaves program

'We're always the underdog'

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

