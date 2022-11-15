Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's win over UCLA as Wildcats focus on Washington State

Following the Arizona Wildcats' upset victory over the 12th-ranked UCLA Bruins, UA head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Monday ahead Saturday afternoon's game against the Washington State Cougars, the team Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura played two seasons for before transferring to the Wildcats.
Here are the most pertinent things Fisch addressed on Monday:
Response to tragic murder of 3 Virginia football players
Jedd Fisch starts his Monday news conference to acknowledge the murder of three Virginia football players, and sends condolences to @UVAFootball and the University of Idaho. pic.twitter.com/e5xnxKdBqT— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 14, 2022
People are also reading…
Left tackle Jordan Morgan (leg) out for year
Jedd Fisch announces left tackle Jordan Morgan is out for the season. pic.twitter.com/4qMuvZVzo5— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 14, 2022
Turning the page from statement win
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s win over UCLA as the Wildcats turn their focus to Washington State: pic.twitter.com/GP3KqpSsR7— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 14, 2022
Plan at left tackle without Morgan
Sam Langi will replace Jordan Morgan (leg) at left tackle moving forward. Backup options include Joe Borjon, Jacob Reece and guard Jonah Savaiinaea. pic.twitter.com/O4k6YWDlTs— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 14, 2022
QB Jayden de Laura reigning in emotions vs. Wazzu
Jedd Fisch on Jayden de Laura facing his former team when Arizona and Washington State play on Saturday: pic.twitter.com/oXLkZShYJM— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2022
LB Jacob Manu's impact
Jedd Fisch on linebacker Jacob Manu’s impact as a true freshman: pic.twitter.com/0hXedqqmV2— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2022
Staying alive for a bowl game
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s approach the next two weeks with a bowl berth on the line: pic.twitter.com/ZbG5ztCn63— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 15, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports