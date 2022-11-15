 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said after Arizona's win over UCLA as Wildcats focus on Washington State

Arizona vs. UCLA - Jedd Fisch

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch talks to an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. 

 (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Following the Arizona Wildcats' upset victory over the 12th-ranked UCLA Bruins, UA head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Monday ahead Saturday afternoon's game against the Washington State Cougars, the team Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura played two seasons for before transferring to the Wildcats. 

Here are the most pertinent things Fisch addressed on Monday: 

Response to tragic murder of 3 Virginia football players

Left tackle Jordan Morgan (leg) out for year

Turning the page from statement win

Plan at left tackle without Morgan

QB Jayden de Laura reigning in emotions vs. Wazzu

LB Jacob Manu's impact

Staying alive for a bowl game

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

