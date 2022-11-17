Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said ahead of Arizona's showdown with Washington State

The Arizona Wildcats (4-6) host Washington State (6-4) on Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium, which will be the first time quarterback Jayden de Laura goes up against his former team since transferring to the UA in the offseason.
Here are the most pertinent things Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch discussed in his pre-Wazzu news conference on Thursday.
Matching up with the Cougs
“We know we got our work cut out for us.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona facing Washington State pic.twitter.com/26tli83GTh— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 17, 2022
Daiyan Henley's impact on Washington State's defense
Jedd Fisch on Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley: pic.twitter.com/JPWYO4QRnC— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 17, 2022
The 'triple-threat' Michael Wiley
Jedd Fisch on Arizona running back Michael Wiley’s impact: pic.twitter.com/kNFxaQTaF7— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 17, 2022
De Laura's preparation in practice
“Jayden has handled himself all week long.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura preparing to face his former team Washington State pic.twitter.com/DNrp2fqWHx— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 17, 2022
Facing de Laura last season in Pullman
“I thought he was special throughout the whole game. … He plays with moxie.” — Jedd Fisch on quarterback Jayden de Laura’s performance against Arizona last season at Washington State pic.twitter.com/HqqztejjPy— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 17, 2022
Linebacker Jerry Roberts' road to recovery
Saturday will mark exactly one year since Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts suffered a season-ending leg injury at Washington State. Coincidentally, the Wildcats are playing the same opponent. pic.twitter.com/mftdGrZ7rM— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 17, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports