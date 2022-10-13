Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said during Arizona's pre-Washington news conference

The Arizona Wildcats (3-3) enter the second half of the season on Saturday against the Washington Huskies (4-2) in Seattle.
UA head coach Jedd Fisch held his pre-UW news conference on Thursday. Here's what he said:
Outlook of Arizona-Washington
“Excited to see the quarterbacks duel it out. … There’s gonna be some great battles offensively if you look at the two sides.” — Jedd Fisch on facing Washington in Seattle pic.twitter.com/vQG4qMh7c9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 13, 2022
Transfer DJ Warnell starting at safety
After proving himself on special teams, UCLA transfer DJ Warnell will start at “Star” safety for Arizona against Washington. “He kept making tackles, gave great effort on kickoff and punt coverage, and now he’s been able to show up on the defensive side as well.” pic.twitter.com/QYe4pOOC03— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 13, 2022
RB Michael Wiley (oblique) limited, Jonah Coleman to start
Jedd Fisch says RB Michael Wiley (oblique) will be available against Washington, but true freshman Jonah Coleman will make his first start. pic.twitter.com/lVr8o08Lzm— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 13, 2022
Jayden de Laura returning to Seattle for first time since Apple Cup victory
“That was last year. Jayden is Jayden.” — Jedd Fisch on quarterback Jayden de Laura returning to Seattle for the first time since planting Washington State’s flag following an Apple Cup win over the Huskies pic.twitter.com/hyxTI7CdN6— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 13, 2022
Defense taking this week personal
Jedd Fisch says Arizona defense’s communication this week has been noticeable. pic.twitter.com/8OaVO2WXfu— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 13, 2022
Plan for offense against UW
Jedd Fisch’s message to Arizona’s offense this week: pic.twitter.com/gb9mtlCsY8— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 13, 2022
Looking over the ASU-Washington film
How did ASU beat Washington last week?Jedd Fisch explains… pic.twitter.com/b1GpGKiCCf— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 13, 2022
Status of DT Tia Savea (ankle)
“I’d be surprised if he could play.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona DT Tia Savea’s (ankle) status this week vs. Washington pic.twitter.com/s9aoMql9v5— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 13, 2022
Arizona's special teams in first half
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s special teams through the first half of the season: pic.twitter.com/UesT9y2pdk— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 13, 2022
Scouting report of Michael Penix, Huskies offense
“They’re a team that’s done a tremendous job moving the football — and it’s because of the quarterback.” — Jedd Fisch on Washington star quarterback Michael Penix pic.twitter.com/Gov07xk6hQ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 13, 2022
