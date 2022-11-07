Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Following the Arizona Wildcats' 45-20 loss to the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City,
UA head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference to look back on the setback — and look forward to Saturday's showdown with ninth-ranked UCLA in Pasadena.
Here are the most pertinent items Fisch discussed on Monday:
Loss to Utes, with UCLA looming
Jedd Fisch looks back on Arizona’s loss to Utah over the weekend: pic.twitter.com/tki15GHl2a— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 7, 2022
Rise of Wendell Moe at left guard
Jedd Fisch says freshman OL Wendell Moe, who started at left guard for Arizona against Utah, has lost 38 pounds since joining the program. pic.twitter.com/o485pbZ3sS— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 7, 2022
Fisch, on Wildcats committing 7 fumbles
“I was about ready to lose my mind.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s 7 fumbles against Utah pic.twitter.com/vAshCNjQd9— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 7, 2022
Passing game steps back
“We weren’t very good in any area in the passing game.” — Jedd Fisch pic.twitter.com/HALc0uP6Wb— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 7, 2022
Status of WR Jacob Cowing for UCLA
Jedd Fisch says Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing (leg) is questionable for this week’s game at UCLA. “We’ll know more in the next few days.” pic.twitter.com/AO5IBNKFPb— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 7, 2022
Ref's explanation to Fisch for reversed Michael Wiley TD
“‘The hand hit the pylon before the ball.’ I don’t know what that means.” — Jedd Fisch on the Michael Wiley touchdown that was reviewed — and reversed — against Utah pic.twitter.com/1meCJ92Axm— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 7, 2022
Election Day plans
Arizona will not have the day off on Tuesday with elections since the Wildcats used that day during the bye week. pic.twitter.com/7IMzXmj2VC— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 8, 2022
