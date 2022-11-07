 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Following the Arizona Wildcats' 45-20 loss to the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City, 

UA head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference to look back on the setback — and look forward to Saturday's showdown with ninth-ranked UCLA in Pasadena. 

Here are the most pertinent items Fisch discussed on Monday: 

Loss to Utes, with UCLA looming

Rise of Wendell Moe at left guard

Fisch, on Wildcats committing 7 fumbles

Passing game steps back

Status of WR Jacob Cowing for UCLA

Ref's explanation to Fisch for reversed Michael Wiley TD

Election Day plans

