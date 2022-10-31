 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Oregon Arizona Football

Arizona coach Jedd Fisch watches a replay during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri - freelancer, FR157181 AP

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Monday at Arizona Stadium as the Wildcats turn their focus to No. 12 Utah. 

Here are pertinent clips from Fisch's press conference: 

Looking back on USC game

Halloween at the Fisch house

People are also reading…

Freshmen impacting Arizona's defense

Dorian Singer's daily big-play ability

Personal foul call on Arizona LB Jerry Roberts

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Maracana: A different sort of football from Ivory Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News