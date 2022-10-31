Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Monday at Arizona Stadium as the Wildcats turn their focus to No. 12 Utah.
Here are pertinent clips from Fisch's press conference:
Looking back on USC game
Jedd Fisch looking back on Arizona’s loss to USC: pic.twitter.com/Ue7PbSXgPK— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 31, 2022
Halloween at the Fisch house
Jedd Fisch will be giving out Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Peanut M&M’s at his house.“It’s always a good strategy to pick out your favorite candy and give them out at your house.” Fisch also talks about when he dressed up as Buddy Ryan for Halloween. pic.twitter.com/0QyGMwTggr— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 31, 2022
Freshmen impacting Arizona's defense
Jedd Fisch on impactful freshmen on Arizona’s defense: pic.twitter.com/7BD9psnZIB— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 1, 2022
Dorian Singer's daily big-play ability
Jedd Fisch says Dorian Singer’s big-play ability is a daily occurrence this season compared to 2021. pic.twitter.com/EIVG1W60qX— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 1, 2022
Personal foul call on Arizona LB Jerry Roberts
“It should not have been a foul.” — Jedd Fisch on the personal foul call on Arizona linebacker Jerry Roberts in the fourth quarter of UA’s loss to USC pic.twitter.com/eIr68pxheI— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 31, 2022
