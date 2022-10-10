Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said during his Monday news conference

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Monday to address the Wildcats' defensive issues against No. 12 Oregon, among other things.
Here are the most pertinent clips from Fisch's news conference on Monday:
Overall assessment
Jedd Fisch’s assessment of Arizona’s loss to Oregon after looking at the film. pic.twitter.com/MSNuY0zebT— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 10, 2022
Better health on the west coast leads to scarcity of big linemen, per Fisch
Jedd Fisch says healthier lifestyles on the west coast “has affected the size of some of those high school players.” 🥦🥑🍓“They’re not as big as they once were, and if you go look at the (SEC), they’re still serving some good food down there.” pic.twitter.com/Vi385s7kRy— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 10, 2022
Jayden de Laura's performance vs. Oregon
Jedd Fisch says quarterback Jayden de Laura “wasn’t as sharp as normal” in Arizona’s loss to Oregon. pic.twitter.com/k3BrbEBW5Z— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 10, 2022
Common theme with defense
What’s been the reoccurring issue for Arizona’s defense this season?Jedd Fisch explains… pic.twitter.com/cILzcltq18— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 10, 2022
Recruiting naturally big O-Linemen and D-Linemen
Jedd Fisch on the difficulty of finding naturally big offensive and defensive linemen: pic.twitter.com/IC0PIhHUgZ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 10, 2022
Status of RB Michael Wiley
Jedd Fisch says he’s “hopeful” Arizona RB Michael Wiley (oblique) will play this week against Washington. pic.twitter.com/ikNcom6mYR— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 10, 2022
Growth of RB D.J. Williams
Jedd Fisch on the growth of transfer running back DJ Williams: pic.twitter.com/Y6ZnbGuY1j— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 10, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports