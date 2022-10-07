Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Oregon news conference

Arizona hosts No. 12 Oregon Saturday evening at Arizona Stadium.
UA head coach Jedd Fisch held his pregame news conference on Thursday, here's what he said:
Statement on fatal campus shooting
To begin his news conference, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch addresses the fatal shooting that took place on the UA campus. pic.twitter.com/a3ZJDFqIMe— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 6, 2022
Injury updates on safety Jaxen Turner, defensive tackle Tia Savea
Arizona safety Jaxen Turner (shoulder) will play against Oregon. DT Tia Savea is “day-to-day.” pic.twitter.com/UrvxTN6Mc1— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 6, 2022
Ducks scouting report
“All phases, Oregon has a very good football team.” — Jedd Fisch on the visiting Ducks pic.twitter.com/yww6sEPQ77— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 7, 2022
Challenge for Arizona
“We recognize how good Oregon in and we’re gonna do our best to fight, scrap, claw and play our best game.” — Jedd Fisch pic.twitter.com/RdDrVNdfJM— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) October 7, 2022
Pushing for first sellout since 2015
Jedd Fisch says over 50,000 tickets have been sold for Arizona-Oregon. Saturday could be the first sellout game since Arizona-UCLA in 2015, when College GameDay was in town. pic.twitter.com/lvG5FIiUAQ— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) October 6, 2022
