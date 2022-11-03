Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Utah news conference

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Thursday ahead of the Wildcats' contest against No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City.
Here are the most pertinent things Fisch said:
'Great battle ahead of us'
“Great battle ahead of us.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s road game at No. 12 Utah pic.twitter.com/WeMvQFRSn6— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 3, 2022
Replicating Utah's success
“We want to be that. I don’t know why we can’t be.” — Jedd Fisch on the Utah football program pic.twitter.com/7sTZmJVwkz— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 3, 2022
Benefits to playing more freshmen
Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s method to implementing more freshmen on defense: pic.twitter.com/tzpgm6ulWv— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 4, 2022
Matching up with the Utes
Jedd Fisch says Utah’s offense resembles more North Dakota State than the recent pass-happy offenses Arizona has faced. pic.twitter.com/miDFoyC68s— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 4, 2022
Dealing with rainy and cold conditions in SLC
“Our goal is to play the competition, not the weather.” — Jedd Fisch on possible rainy conditions during Arizona-Utah pic.twitter.com/ataWjZmZqM— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 4, 2022
Is Arizona ready/prepared to play No. 12 Utah in rainy and cold conditions in Salt Lake City?“They better be, or it’s not gonna be a fun Saturday night. We have to be ready for that. … This is one more step for our guys to see how good they can become.” — Jedd Fisch pic.twitter.com/hcyoj06WCq— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 4, 2022
Rayshon 'Speedy' Luke (ankle) available for Saturday
Jedd Fisch says Arizona freshman RB Rayshon “Speedy” Luke, who’s been out the last month with an ankle injury, “should be good to go” this week at Utah. pic.twitter.com/NaEvjPayLN— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 3, 2022
Utah's defense vs. Arizona's offense
Jedd Fisch on Utah: “This week, we’re gonna have our hands full with this defense.” pic.twitter.com/VDVTSZgr5j— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 4, 2022
