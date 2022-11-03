 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said during his pre-Utah news conference

University of Arizona vs North Dakota State

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch offers a big high five for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) after the Wildcats scored late against North Dakota State in the fourth quarter of their game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 17, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch held a news conference on Thursday ahead of the Wildcats' contest against No. 12 Utah in Salt Lake City. 

Here are the most pertinent things Fisch said: 

'Great battle ahead of us'

Replicating Utah's success

People are also reading…

Benefits to playing more freshmen

Matching up with the Utes

Dealing with rainy and cold conditions in SLC

Rayshon 'Speedy' Luke (ankle) available for Saturday

Utah's defense vs. Arizona's offense

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shaq is fed up with ‘idiot’ Nets star Kyrie Irving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News