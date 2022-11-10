Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said leading up to Arizona's matchup with No. 9 UCLA

Riding a four-game losing skid, it doesn't get any easier for Arizona as the Wildcats prepare to host ninth-ranked UCLA at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.
Here are the most pertinent things UA head coach Jedd Fisch said during his pre-UCLA news conference on Thursday:
Challenges facing red-hot Bruins
“This team is playing at the highest level of good, and we know we have our work cut out for us going into L.A.” — Jedd Fisch on Arizona facing No. 9 UCLA at the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/ZpgRXldUE0— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 10, 2022
Jacob Cowing update
People are also reading…
Jedd Fisch says he’s “hopeful” Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing (leg) will play against UCLA. pic.twitter.com/8ZNrCBjnq4— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 10, 2022
Experiences at the Rose Bowl
Jedd Fisch is 6-0 as a coach at the Rose Bowl. Fisch’s first coaching experience at “the mecca” was when he was an assistant at UCLA, and the Bruins rallied to beat Kevin Sumlin and Texas A&M 45-44. “That was my first experience in the Rose Bowl — and quite a good one.” pic.twitter.com/q1zWxETaTE— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 10, 2022
Relationship with DTR
Jedd Fisch on recruiting UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson: pic.twitter.com/JhrfFTU1ps— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 10, 2022
OL Wendell Moe's recruitment story
“It was kind of a perfect storm.” — Jedd Fisch on recruiting offensive lineman Wendell Moe, who will start at left guard against UCLA pic.twitter.com/564WUzOL2y— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 10, 2022
'Wildcat' formation no longer part of offense
Jedd Fisch says Arizona’s “boat load of backs” coupled with Jayden de Laura running more has shelved the “Wildcat” formation. pic.twitter.com/eTPO7q6YB0— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 11, 2022
Chip Kelly's path to success in L.A.
Jedd Fisch on Chip Kelly’s success at UCLA: pic.twitter.com/kh9vKmsxwR— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 11, 2022
Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports