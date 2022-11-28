 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said to wrap up the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 season

An ecstatic Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch after running back Michael Wiley scored in the third quarter during Arizona State at Arizona football at Arizona Stadium on Nov. 25, 2022.

 Rick Wiley / Arizona Daily Star

It's officially the offseason for the Arizona Wildcats after they finished the 2022 season — the second year of the Jedd Fisch campaign — with a 5-7 record and a season-ending win over Arizona State to win the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016. 

Fisch held a wrap-up news conference on Monday to put a bow on the 2022 season and look ahead to the offseason. Here are the most pertinent things he said: 

Improving as a team

Players mulling over decisions to stay or leave

Jayden de Laura earned right to start at QB for Cats

Fisch on ASU hiring Kenny Dillingham as head coach

Expectations for roster turnover in offseason

Positions of need for 2023

Newcomers joining team in spring

Teams using NIL to take players from other programs

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

