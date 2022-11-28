Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said to wrap up the Arizona Wildcats' 2022 season

It's officially the offseason for the Arizona Wildcats after they finished the 2022 season — the second year of the Jedd Fisch campaign — with a 5-7 record and a season-ending win over Arizona State to win the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016.

Fisch held a wrap-up news conference on Monday to put a bow on the 2022 season and look ahead to the offseason. Here are the most pertinent things he said:

Improving as a team

Jedd Fisch on Arizona’s improvements as a team this season: pic.twitter.com/5P3qJxf2ud — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 28, 2022

Players mulling over decisions to stay or leave

Jedd Fisch says only fourth-year players are deciding to leave or not. pic.twitter.com/cGoEzmuMTp — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 28, 2022

Jayden de Laura earned right to start at QB for Cats

Jedd Fisch says “Jayden de Laura has done everything you’d ask a starting quarterback to do.” Noah Fifita is the “clear-cut” backup. Fisch says Gunner Cruz could come back as a graduate assistant coach. My guess: Will Plummer transfers, freshman Brayden Dorman is QB3. pic.twitter.com/DhXHIzf6uu — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 28, 2022

Fisch on ASU hiring Kenny Dillingham as head coach

Jedd Fisch on ASU hiring Kenny Dillingham: pic.twitter.com/o0ShC1QCZf — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 28, 2022

Expectations for roster turnover in offseason

Jedd Fisch says Arizona’s roster turnover in the offseason will be “pretty substantial.” pic.twitter.com/9NwF6ekweL — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 28, 2022

Positions of need for 2023

Jedd Fisch on positions of need when Arizona looks for players in the transfer portal:“We’re gonna look at all of it and see where we can improve.” pic.twitter.com/vZtu1jc72P — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) November 28, 2022

Newcomers joining team in spring

Jedd Fisch says he anticipates adding 16-18 newcomers to Arizona’s roster for spring ball. pic.twitter.com/CyGFIhN9EB — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 28, 2022

Teams using NIL to take players from other programs