Watch these 5 Arizona Wildcats as spring drills open

The Arizona Wildcats begin spring practice Monday evening. Here are five players to watch over the next five weeks:

WR Jamarye Joiner

The Cienega High School product concluded his redshirt-freshman season with a career game against Arizona State — seven catches, 140 yards, two touchdowns. He looked like the alpha dog Arizona’s receiving corps lacked for most of the campaign.

WR-S Brenden Schooler

The graduate transfer from Oregon and older brother of UA linebacker Colin Schooler was recruited as a wideout. But Brenden began his college career as a safety and has expressed interest in playing both ways. Is that feasible? Spring is the ideal time to experiment.

OLB Jalen Harris

Harris has the tools to become a top pass rusher, and he looked like a breakout player last spring. But he had only four sacks in 2019. He’s now at a new position under a new coach tasked with unlocking that talent.

S Scottie Young Jr.