Watch these 5 Arizona Wildcats as spring drills open
Arizona football

The Arizona Wildcats begin spring practice Monday evening. Here are five players to watch over the next five weeks:

WR Jamarye Joiner

The Cienega High School product concluded his redshirt-freshman season with a career game against Arizona State — seven catches, 140 yards, two touchdowns. He looked like the alpha dog Arizona’s receiving corps lacked for most of the campaign.

WR-S Brenden Schooler

The graduate transfer from Oregon and older brother of UA linebacker Colin Schooler was recruited as a wideout. But Brenden began his college career as a safety and has expressed interest in playing both ways. Is that feasible? Spring is the ideal time to experiment.

OLB Jalen Harris

Harris has the tools to become a top pass rusher, and he looked like a breakout player last spring. But he had only four sacks in 2019. He’s now at a new position under a new coach tasked with unlocking that talent.

S Scottie Young Jr.

Last season was supposed to be the year Young put it all together. Instead, he often looked hesitant and out of position. Now a senior, Young gets one last chance to become the middle-of-the-field force Arizona’s secondary desperately needs.

QB Kevin Doyle

Grant Gunnell enters spring practice as the favorite to start. But the No. 2 job is up for grabs. Doyle hasn’t gotten many opportunities to show what he can do. He can use 2020 to improve his stock for a job here or elsewhere.

