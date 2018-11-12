UA-ASU game to kick off in the afternoon

Arizona's Nov. 24 home game against Arizona State will start at 1:30 p.m. and be shown on Fox Sports 1, the schools announced Monday.

The news is a welcome break for a UA team that will have played nine of its first 11 games at 7 p.m. or later, local time. Saturday's game against No. 8 Washington State will kick off at 8:30 p.m., Tucson time.

Depending on what happens Saturday, the UA-ASU rivalry game could come with major Pac-12 South ramifications. The UA can win the division if it "wins out" — beating Washington State and ASU — and if Colorado upsets Utah on Saturday. Arizona State controls its own destiny, but, like Arizona, has a tough remaining schedule. ASU will play at Oregon on Saturday night before wrapping its season in Tucson.