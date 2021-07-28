‘We want everyone along for this ride’: UA to hold NFL-style fan fest during training camp

“They were great, talking through what they do and how to make sure we can bring an NFL-type experience to the city of Tucson,” said Matthew Hayes, the UA’s associate athletic director of football operations. “There’s no pro team (here). The community of Tucson, the alums, everyone, they should want to have the same experience, and that’s what we want to provide for them.”

The fan fest will feature 40-yard dashes, football-toss games, face-painting, inflatables, bounce houses and other activities. On select days, players will be available to sign autographs. The first three days of practice — Aug. 6, 7 and 8 — will feature the fan fest. The other dates are Aug. 14, 15 and 21.

“It’ll be a lot of fun,” Heeke said. “We’ve got to enjoy this. We’ve got to have fun. Sometimes we take it way too seriously, and it becomes exhausting.

“Jedd wants people to be engaged, be part of it, share in the success, see some of the struggles and the pains that we have to go through. But we’ll all be better off at the end.”

Practices won’t be as open as the season approaches and the team starts installing game plans, Fisch said during Tuesday’s Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles. But they’ll be wide open up to that point, and Fisch believes that will benefit his players.