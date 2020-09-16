 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'We want to play': Arizona Wildcats support USC's appeal to play football in fall

'We want to play': Arizona Wildcats support USC's appeal to play football in fall

112419-spt-uafb main-p15.jpg

Grant Gunnell completed 101 of 155 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Wildcats. He joined the #WeWanttoPlay movement with hopes that the 2020 season won’t be canceled.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell, on the behalf of UA football players, sent a letter to California governor Gavin Newsom to support USC's appeal — issued on Tuesday — for the state to loosen health guidelines in order for the Pac-12 to play football in the fall. 

Gunnell, who was also a part of the Pac-12 players' movement, "We Want To Play," in August, said, "Not only are you the governor of the state in which four of our Pac-12 universities reside, but you are also the governor to more than 30 football student-athletes at the University of Arizona who hail from California and whose families remain your constituents." 

Citing California's four MLB and three NFL teams currently having seasons in the state, the letter said, "It's difficult for us to understand why we cannot find a path forward even the Pac-12 has consistently made the well-being of student-athletes its top priority."

After the Pac-12 announced its partnership with Quidel to provide efficient daily testing kits, which can yield results in 15 minutes, commissioner Larry Scott said he was hopeful for a change of course to play football before the calendar year. However, health guidelines in California and Oregon suggest participating in football activities is unsafe. 

"At this time, our universities in California and Oregon do not have approval from state or local public health officials to start contact practice. We are hopeful that our new daily testing capability can help satisfy public health approvals in California and Oregon to begin contact practices and competition," Scott said in a press release in response to the Big 10's decision on Wednesday to pursue football in the fall.

"We are equally closely monitoring the devastating fires and air quality throughout our region at this time. We are eager for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to play this season, as soon as it can be done safely and in accordance with public health authority approvals." 

In a news conference on Wednesday, Newsom said California's health guidelines doesn't affect the Pac-12 playing football in the fall. 

"I want to make this crystal clear. Nothing in the state guidelines denies the ability for the Pac-12 to resume," Newsom said. "That’s been a misrepresentation of the facts."

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

+2
Chance to head west was too good for Arizona Wildcats football commit Kolbe Cage to pass up
Arizona Wildcats football

Chance to head west was too good for Arizona Wildcats football commit Kolbe Cage to pass up

  • Updated

Kolbe Cage, a safety-linebacker hybrid from New Orleans, pledged to the UA at a time when the Wildcats were one of two Power 5 conference to be without a commit for the upcoming recruiting class.

Since Cage’s commitment on May 5, Arizona has landed 23 commits — 19 of them coming in June, July and August. Four of the Wildcats' commits — including Cage — hail from New Orleans. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Arizona AD Dave Heeke on Pac-12 postponements, UA's economic fallout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News