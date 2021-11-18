Week before rivalry game has been weak spot for Wildcats; can they avoid that trap in Pullman?

They are saying all the right things — perhaps because most of them weren’t here when this particular predicament popped up in the past.

We’re talking about the game before The Game. The week before the Territorial Cup. A trap into which the Arizona Wildcats repeatedly have fallen.

Arizona has lost the game immediately preceding the season-ending Arizona State matchup five years in a row. Sometimes the Wildcats had something at stake; sometimes they didn’t. Every contest was a double-digit defeat.

Three of those games involved a trip to the Pacific Northwest, where it’s almost always cold and rainy in mid-November. Only one of them was remotely competitive (and still ended in a 20-point setback).

The 2021 Cats are facing that exact same challenge Friday. Arizona squares off against Washington State in Pullman.

The Wildcats (1-9, 1-6 Pac-12) have nothing tangible to play for. They were eliminated from the Pac-12 South race weeks ago. They can’t make it to a bowl game.