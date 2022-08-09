Welcome to the jungle: Gunner Maldonado has emerged as Arizona’s new ‘slash’ defender

DeWayne Walker described the fifth defensive back in Arizona’s scheme as a “safety-slash-nickel.”

Which makes Gunner Maldonado an ideal candidate for the job.

First off, Maldonado is a huge fan of Slash, the lead guitarist for Guns N’ Roses. Playing guitar is one of Maldonado’s passions, and Slash inspired him to take up that hobby. Maldonado even has a tattoo of Slash on his left arm (alongside UFC fighter Conor McGregor, another performer Maldonado admires).

Second, Maldonado has a diverse skill set. When Johnny Nansen took over the defense and implemented his system, he was looking for players with cornerback skills who also could support the run to play his version of nickel back.

Maldonado, who played a more traditional safety position last season, has risen to the top of the depth chart.

“He’s smart,” safeties coach Chuck Cecil said of Maldonado, who transferred to Arizona from Northwestern in January 2021. “He knows where he’s going, why he’s going. That’s why he’s out there.”

Arizona’s starting secondary is basically the same as last season; players have just been slotted into slightly different roles. Christian Young, who played “Viper” — a safety/linebacker hybrid — last year, is now the boundary safety. Jaxen Turner is the field safety, operating out of the high post. Maldonado and Jaydin Young have gone from safety to nickel, where they’re typically operating close to the line of scrimmage, covering slot receivers, supporting the run and occasionally blitzing.

“I do a lot of different things,” Maldonado said after Tuesday’s practice. “I think it suits me well.”

Maldonado had an up-and-down season in 2021. He appeared in 10 games, including six starts, and registered 36 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.

He also had 13 missed tackles, tied for second most on the team, according to Pro Football Focus. Many of those came in open-field situations. Playing in more confined spaces should help cut that number down.

Nansen’s base alignment is a 4-2-5 — or a 3-3-5 if you classify the “Cat” edge defender, Hunter Echols, as a linebacker. Either way, Nansen prefers to have five defensive backs on the field. It’s the best way to counter what’s become the most popular look on the other side of the ball: “11 personnel” (three receivers, one tight end, one running back).

“You want to get your skill players on the field,” Walker, Arizona’s cornerbacks coach, said in regard to the nickel position. “In this scheme, we blitz and play more zone, so you get more of a safety type. In the NFL, the nickel is more of a corner (because) you want to play more man. So really he (Maldonado) is a scheme fit.”

The nickel’s multiplicity is illustrated by the fact that Maldonado works under both Walker and Cecil. Combined, they’ve logged nearly 50 years as coaches, including multiple stops in the NFL.

“That’s a lot of years of football experience,” Maldonado said. “So I just try to be a sponge and soak in everything.”

T-Mac vs. C-Ro

As was the case in spring, the matchup between Arizona’s No. 4s — Tetairoa McMillan and Christian Roland-Wallace — is among the most compelling to watch during practice.

McMillan is the Wildcats’ star recruit, a 6-foot-5-inch, 205-pound leaper blessed with immense talent. Roland-Wallace is Arizona’s most experienced and physical cornerback.

Walker gave Roland-Wallace a simple directive when it came to covering McMillan: Don’t let the kid show you up.

“’T-Mac’ is a really good player,” Walker said. “(But) I said, ‘Who’s the veteran and who’s the rookie?’ Just always trying to keep ‘C-Ro’ on his toes.”

Roland-Wallace has gotten the better of the matchup for the most part, but McMillian had by far his most productive day Tuesday.

In 11-on-11, McMillan caught a pass over the middle from Jordan McCloud, then pivoted away from defender Ephesians Prysock. In 7-on-7, McMillan made a twisting sideline grab vs. Roland-Wallace. (The play was ruled out of bounds, but it was an impressive catch regardless.)

McMillan then snared a pass from Jayden de Laura on a comeback route. In a later 11-on-11 session, McMillan grabbed a shallow cross and gained significant yards after the catch.

Jump balls are McMillan’s specialty, and those plays provide an opportunity for Roland-Wallace to hone his craft. Roland-Wallace watches for any little sign that suggests a sideline fade might be coming.

“The demeanor will tell it all,” Roland-Wallace said, “as far as where his eyes go, him slowing down, different things like that. It will allow me to react and go make a play on the ball.”

CB injury update

Arizona is a bit thin at cornerback right now.

Starter Treydan Stukes suffered a leg injury Monday and is going to be out “for a little while,” Walker said. Reserve Isaiah Mays isn’t practicing either, although he is expected to be back next week.

Stukes’ absence thrusts Isaiah Rutherford back into the starting lineup. Rutherford started seven games last season. Stukes leapfrogged him in spring, but Walker views his top three corners as equals.

“I always tell those guys — C-Ro, Stukes and ‘Rut’ — ‘Hey, we have three starters,’” Walker said. “So he’s a guy that can step in and keep our standard that we’re looking for at that position.”

Stukes’ injury also accelerates the learning curve for Prysock and classmate Tacario Davis. Both long-limbed freshmen look like future starters. That future could arrive sooner than later.

“It’s not like pro football where you can just get guys off the street,” Walker said. “In college football, you have what you have. So you have to develop all the guys that you’re dealing with.”

Extra points

McMillan wasn’t the only freshman who popped Tuesday. Tailback Rayshon Luke had a pair of eye-opening runs in 11-on-11. With players donning full pads and tackling for the first time in camp, Luke eluded multiple defenders with a sharp cutback. On the second run, he slipped through a crease up the middle and burst into the secondary. Luke’s speed was evident on both plays.

Tailback D.J. Williams, who transferred to Arizona this summer, is still working his way into ideal shape. But he showed off his power on a tackle-breaking run early in 11-on-11 work.

Freshman receiver Kevin Green Jr. has had a strong camp. One of his best plays came near the right sideline, where he caught a pass from fellow freshman Noah Fifita, who had to pull the ball down and reload before releasing it.

De Laura performed more consistently than Monday, throwing more passes with proper rhythm and timing. There were still times he looked hesitant while scanning the defense.

Defenders who unofficially registered full or partial sacks included JB Brown, Tiaoalii Savea, Hunter Echols, Russell Davis II and Evan Branch-Haynes.

The Wildcats spent some time working on kickoff returns. The main returners were Anthony Simpson, Jacob Cowing and Drake Anderson.

Other players who did not participate included tailback Jalen John and defensive tackle Dion Wilson Jr.