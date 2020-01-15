What does Arizona have? What do the Wildcats need? A look at the UA football roster

Notes : Arizona added JC transfer Marshall after Jake Peters entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal and Drake Dabney decommitted. Marshall is an excellent blocker, which has been the primary duty for tight ends here in recent seasons. That could change with Gunnell at quarterback.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Notes: Undermanned at this position for several seasons, Arizona is getting there. With two more additions (a decent possibility) and no departures from the current group, the Wildcats would be at 15 scholarship linemen – which is exactly where offensive line coach Kyle DeVan would like to be. “If you have two-deep, you’re living good,” DeVan said last spring. “Maybe three of them are really your backups – a center, a swing guard and a swing tackle. And then those other two are just a little bit behind. Then you have five developmental guys that are just kind of on the scout team. Every day they’re getting better in the weight room.”