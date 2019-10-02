Happier endings

Arizona has outscored its opponents in the fourth quarter in each of the past two games – both victories – ending a streak of four straight in which the other team had the edge.

DATE | OPP. | 4Q PTS.

11.17.18 | WSU | 0-14

11.24.18 | ASU | 0-20

8.24.19 | UH | 3-10

9.7.19 | NAU | 7-14

9.14.19 | TT | 15-0

9.28.19 | UCLA | 7-0