'What I was purposely put on this earth to do': Ex-Wildcat Robert Golden to open charter school

“Imagine a kid from Fresno — or Tucson — being able to talk to an Oxford-educated biologist working on elephants in Tanzania, or a fantastic woman who works on tapirs and giant armadillos in Brazil,” Barton said.

The idea to collaborate with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo sprouted when Dean Watanabe, the zoo’s chief conservation education officer, was introduced to Golden through a mutual friend. Watanabe is a Tucson native and Catalina Foothills High School graduate who attended BYU; his parents, who still live in Tucson, knew about Golden from his time playing football for the Wildcats.

“I told him I’m from Tucson and he told me to Bear Down right away,” Watanabe said.

Then Watanabe asked Golden: “What if the zoo became an extension of the classroom?”

Before long, Golden and Watanabe came up with two goals: Become a beacon for one of the most troubled communities in Fresno, and use environmental conservation to help students learn.

“For the zoo, it allows us to achieve our goals and meet our mission to be a meaningful partner with our community,” Watanabe said. “It’s really building that idea of what the zoo could mean for our community, and our zoo is at its best when it’s working with the community.”