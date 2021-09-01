What’s behind Arizona’s losing streak? How might it end? Look to these numbers

The number looming over the 2021 Arizona Wildcats — the one every broadcaster and pundit will cite until it’s no longer relevant — is 12.

If you’re a UA follower, you know what that figure signifies. If Jedd Fisch could just drag it into the recycling bin, he would. But he knows that’s not how losing streaks are broken.

Arizona has to improve in multiple areas to end that skid. The first opportunity comes Saturday night against BYU in Las Vegas.

There’s no sense in dwelling on the school-record slump; the coaches and players — many of whom weren’t around to experience it — certainly haven’t. A more productive exercise is to examine some of the reasons it happened and how something like it could be prevented in the future.

That’s what we’re going to explore in the season debut of “Cats Stats” – five sets of numbers that help explain what got us here and what needs to change (or perhaps already has).

The number(s): minus-9

The significance: That was Arizona’s turnover margin last season. It was tied for the worst in the Pac-12. (Fun fact: The other team that finished minus-9 was ... conference champion Oregon.)