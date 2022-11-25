What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats face ASU for the Territorial Cup

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ annual game against Arizona State for the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium (Friday, 1 p.m., FS1), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. SENIOR DAY

Eighteen Wildcats are expected to participate in the pregame Senior Day ceremony. We have obtained the list, which is subject to change. It does not include two players who are out of eligibility: defensive end Jalen Harris and linebacker Jerry Roberts. Harris walked on Senior Day last year but decided to return for a final season. Some of the players walking Friday could return to Arizona in 2023 or transfer and play elsewhere. Here’s the list, in alphabetical order: RB Drake Anderson, DT Kyon Barrs, RB Nazar Bombata, RB Jashon Butler, QB Gunner Cruz, OG Josh Donovan, DE Hunter Echols, OT Paiton Fears, WR Jamarye Joiner, TE Issaiah Johnson, CB Isaiah Mays, DE Jeremy Mercier, OT Jordan Morgan, P Kyle Ostendorp, CB Christian Roland-Wallace, S Jaxen Turner, RB Michael Wiley, S Christian Young.

2. QB BATTLE

The quarterback matchup is intriguing on many levels. Arizona’s Jayden de Laura is coming off his worst outing as a Wildcat. But every time he’s had a substandard performance, he has played some of his best ball the following week. After throwing three interceptions vs. Mississippi State, de Laura completed 71.4% of his throws without a pick vs. North Dakota State. After throwing two picks vs. Cal (a game in which he passed for 401 yards), de Laura tied the school record with six TD passes vs. Colorado. After he fumbled multiple times vs. Utah, de Laura passed for 315 yards and two touchdowns vs. UCLA. What does he have in store for ASU? His counterpart, Trenton Bourguet, is from Marana; he’s believed to be the first Tucson-area QB to start for the Sun Devils in a Territorial Cup game. Unwanted by his hometown school, Bourguet joined the ASU program as a walk-on. He didn’t begin this season as the starter but took over for Emory Jones about a month ago. It’d be an incredible story if Bourguet helped ASU keep the Cup.

3. BUZZ IN THE BUILDING

Channeling emotions has been a prominent topic for the Wildcats in recent weeks. It’s impossible to say how much of De Laura’s struggles vs. Washington State - his former school - had to do with that. But it was undoubtedly a factor. De Laura and receiver Dorian Singer got into it with each other along the sideline during that game. Singer was unable to finish last year’s Territorial Cup after being ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct. Football requires intensity, and it’s sometimes hard to walk the line between edginess and recklessness. The UA-ASU game is always emotional and intense. On balance, that’s a good thing. Arizona Stadium will be buzzing Friday afternoon – unlike last Saturday vs. WSU. There was hardly any energy in the building, and the Wildcats’ performance on the field reflected that. If Arizona doesn’t play well against ASU, it won’t be because of any external factors.

FINAL SCORE: Arizona 38, ASU 27

