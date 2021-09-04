What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats face BYU in Jedd Fisch’s debut

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ 2021 opener against BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. THE QUARTERBACK(S)

When Jedd Fisch announced his plan to play two quarterbacks in the opener, UA fans greeted the move with a collective “ugh.” The decision hinted at indecisiveness and could be construed as perhaps one of Fisch’s first missteps. Here’s another way of looking it at: It wasn’t, as some have suggested, the easy way out. Fisch is taking a pretty big risk by platooning Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer, because quarterback platoons generally are fraught with issues. Offensive success often derives from developing a rhythm, and it’s hard to do that when you’re in for two series, out for the third. There’s no guarantee it’ll play out that way, or that Plummer will enter the game at all if Cruz gets off to a hot start. However it goes, it’ll be fascinating to watch. The two quarterbacks aren’t different enough to warrant different playbooks, but the way each approaches the game isn’t exactly the same. How will they perform under the lights when they can get hit and mistakes have real consequences? We’ll see.

2. THE TRENCHES