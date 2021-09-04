What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats face BYU in Jedd Fisch’s debut

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ 2021 opener against BYU at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, (Saturday, 7:30 p.m., ESPN), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:
1. THE QUARTERBACK(S)
When Jedd Fisch announced his plan to play two quarterbacks in the opener, UA fans greeted the move with a collective “ugh.” The decision hinted at indecisiveness and could be construed as perhaps one of Fisch’s first missteps. Here’s another way of looking it at: It wasn’t, as some have suggested, the easy way out. Fisch is taking a pretty big risk by platooning Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer, because quarterback platoons generally are fraught with issues. Offensive success often derives from developing a rhythm, and it’s hard to do that when you’re in for two series, out for the third. There’s no guarantee it’ll play out that way, or that Plummer will enter the game at all if Cruz gets off to a hot start. However it goes, it’ll be fascinating to watch. The two quarterbacks aren’t different enough to warrant different playbooks, but the way each approaches the game isn’t exactly the same. How will they perform under the lights when they can get hit and mistakes have real consequences? We’ll see.
2. THE TRENCHES
Although Fisch is an offensive coach, he has preached toughness since the day he was hired. BYU is the ideal opponent to illustrate whether the Wildcats truly have made strides in that area. The Cougars always have older players on their roster because so many go on missions while in college. Their 22- and 23-year-olds often are more physically developed than their 19- and 20-year-old counterparts. It was obvious the last time Arizona and BYU met, in 2018. After the Wildcats scored to make it 28-23 with 3:20 remaining, they couldn’t get the Cougars off the field. BYU played bully ball, literally running out the clock. The current Cats know they can’t let something like that happen again. “If we don't come out physical, then it's going to be a problem for us,” defensive end Jalen Harris said. “They're going to try to run the ball on us, and we have to be ready. Otherwise, we're not going to be successful in this game defensively.” The same goes for the other side of the ball. No matchup is more pivotal than Arizona’s offensive line vs. BYU’s defensive front.
3. THE ATMOSPHERE
Remember what it was like when the Wildcats played in an almost empty Arizona Stadium last year? It didn’t feel right. The pageantry and passion Fisch often references – the game-day atmosphere and rituals that make college football special – were absent. The players did their best, but it wasn’t the same. They’re about to feel a jolt of electricity Saturday night. A crowd approaching 60,000 is expected to attend the game. Will the majority be BYU fans? Surely. But who cares? A hostile crowd is better than none at all. How the noise impacts each offense will be interesting to monitor. BYU quarterback Jaren Hall has a little more experience than Cruz and Plummer, but Hall hasn’t played in a game since 2019. Communication issues or false starts up front could derail drives. Each unit will have to fight through it. Doesn’t that sound delightful?
FINAL SCORE: BYU 27, Arizona 20
PREVIEW LINKS:
Greg Hansen: 'Mr. Football' on what separates Cats and Cougars, BYU's Arizona blood — and Saturday's winner
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev