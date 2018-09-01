Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ season opener against BYU at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 7:45 p.m., ESPN), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:
1. TEST FOR TATE
UA quarterback Khalil Tate thrived on big plays last season. He averaged — averaged — 47.7 yards on his 12 rushing touchdowns. He has accounted for 30 TDs in his career; their average length is 36.1 yards. But the big plays won’t come easy against the Cougars. BYU allowed just three rushing plays of more than 20 yards last season, the fewest in the nation. The Cougars surrendered 41 plays of 20-plus yards overall, ranking fourth in FBS. So what does that mean for Tate? If the explosive plays aren’t happening, he’s going to have to be patient. If the Cougars are giving him short passes or forcing him to hand the ball off on zone-read plays, he has to acquiesce. Tate got in trouble at times last season when he tried to force the issue. The first half of last year’s Arizona State game should be Tate’s template: He started 10 of 10 for 127 yards and carried seven times for 26 yards and a score, helping Arizona forge a 24-14 halftime lead.
2. BLIND SPOT
Of course, Tate needs protection to have success of any sort. The offensive line remains the Wildcats’ biggest question mark. Several projected starters are green, none more so than would-be left tackle Donovan Laie. Laie is a true freshman from Oceanside, California. He’s listed second on the depth chart behind Layth Friekh, who has to sit out the first two games because of his plea deal with the NCAA. Laie wasn’t necessarily the first choice for the job when training camp opened, but he turned out to be the best in the eyes of O-line coach Joe Gilbert. “He’s really big,” veteran right tackle Cody Creason said of Laie, who’s listed at 6-4, 318. “He has great feet. He’s smart. He knows the game. That’s allowed him to maybe have a role.” Creason also said that BYU’s defensive ends don’t stick to one side. So at least some of the time, Laie will face freakishly large senior Corbin Kaufusi, who’s listed at 6-9, 275. Kaufusi had 7.5 tackles for losses, including six sacks, last season.
3. WHO WILL PLAY?
When Arizona finally released its depth chart Thursday — better late than never! — it predictably featured a plethora of "ORs." Some were surprising (tight end, Spur, boundary corner, all of special teams); others were not (backup quarterback). So who’s going to start Saturday? And who’s going to play? My educated guesses for the “OR” positions are Bryce Wolma (tight end), Tristan Cooper (Spur), Lorenzo Burns (corner), Isaiah Hayes (free safety), Lucas Havrisik (kicker) and Dylan Klumph (punter). If Tate should go down, sophomore Rhett Rodriguez is probably the soundest short-term solution, especially if the Wildcats are trying to protect a lead. I do expect to see rotations at some of those spots, especially on defense. Marcel Yates has said he wants to play more guys; he finally has them. Also expect to see some rotating at wide receiver, particularly if Arizona plays at the pace it showed in the spring game. Coach Kevin Sumlin said recently that he’s confident in the top eight. That’s a good sign for second-year players Stanley Berryhill III, Brian Casteel and Drew Dixon.
FINAL SCORE: Arizona 30, BYU 20
PREVIEW LINKS: