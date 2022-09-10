What to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats host Mississippi State

Here are three things to watch in the Arizona Wildcats’ home opener against Mississippi State at Arizona Stadium (Saturday, 8 p.m., FS1), plus a score prediction and some pertinent preview links:

1. THE SEC FACTOR

For the sake of argument, let’s call Mississippi State a mid-level SEC squad. This is not meant as a slight, as no fewer than eight SEC schools are ranked in the current AP Top 25 (and MSU isn’t one of them). Is a mid-level SEC squad better, one through 85, than its counterpart in the Pac-12? Based on recruiting rankings, NFL draft picks and recent on-field results, you’d have to say yes. Heck, Florida was considered “mid” entering the season, yet the Gators defeated Utah, the defending (and projected) Pac-12 champs. From all accounts, the Bulldogs are legit. As FS1 analyst Petros Papadakis told us regarding MSU’s defense, which is almost identical in structure to San Diego State’s, “You're gonna see the same defense with a different level of athlete.” How noticeable will that difference be? Will the Wildcats be outclassed? If they are, it’ll be a long night. If they aren’t, they might be a lot better, a lot sooner, than many think.

2. TO LEACH HIS OWN

The Mike Leach experience is unique in many ways. He does what he does, believes what he believes and says what he says – unapologetically. "The Pirate" is one of the quirkiest characters in this whacky sport. I’ve covered three games between Arizona and Leach-led Washington State, and I’ve seen the damage his offense can inflict if you’re not prepared – or capable – of handling it. I covered two games in Pullman in which the Cougars put up 69 points on the Wildcats. It was not nice. I also saw Arizona outscore WSU in 2017 behind Khalil Tate and J.J. Taylor. That’s certainly one way to go. I believe this UA defense is better equipped to contain Leach’s offense, if not stop it. Two key factors: tackling in space to minimize yards after catch and getting to QB Will Rogers with four or fewer rushers. Regarding the latter, keep on eye on Arizona’s Hunter Echols, who was playing out of his mind against SDSU before getting hurt. He’s expected to be back. The Wildcats need him to be disruptive.

3. REAL HOME FIELD?

This has all the makings of a trap game for Mississippi State. But the crowd has to do its part. Jedd Fisch already has done his. He has all but begged the UA fanbase and the city of Tucson to show up and show out. The last thing he said before leaving San Diego: “Now we gotta get back to Tucson and fill that stadium next Saturday night.” And then two days later: “I hope all of our fans come. I hope Tucson comes out. I would certainly expect a great turnout and expect our fans to continue to support us and even load up the stadium this go-round. ... Our guys are excited. I hope our fans are. I hope that we make this an incredible home-field advantage.” Arizona Stadium hasn’t had that vibe in a long time. Fisch desperately wants to recapture it, because he knows it can make a real difference. Is tonight the night?

FINAL SCORE: Mississippi State 31, Arizona 27